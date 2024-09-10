Sean O’Malley’s coach noncommittal on Umar Nurmagomedov getting next bantamweight title shot
Tim Welch, the head coach of Sean O’Malley is noncommittal on Umar Nurmagmedov getting the next bantamweight title shot.
O’Malley is set to defend his bantamweight title for the second time in the main event of UFC 306 on Saturday against Merab Dvalishvili. It’s an intriguing fight and if ‘Suga’ wins, many expect Nurmagomedov to be next. Welch also had nothing but praise for the undefeated fighter.
“That guy is a serious problem. He is so athletic, he is really big for the weight class, he mixes things up so well. A strong grappler. Obviously his team is obviously one of the best teams in the world. I definitely see Umar as a serious problem,” Tim Welch said to Bodog.
Although Tim Welch has heaped praise on Umar Nurmagomedov, he doesn’t think the Dagestani will be Sean O’Malley’s next fight. Instead, Welch believes O’Malley will go up and fight for the featherweight belt. If he does that, Nurmagomedov may have to take another fight before fighting for the belt.
Sean O’Malley’s coach eyes super fight next
“I think we will see how it goes. If Max knocks out Ilia, or Ilia knocks out Max cold, and then ‘Suga’ faceplants Merab and drops a Hendo-bomb on him at the end. It is just spectacular knockouts, I don’t think Dana and those guys would be opposed to a super fight,” Welch said about Sean O’Malley’s next fight.
Sean O’Malley has called out Ilia Topuria in the past. If they both win a champ vs. champ fight would be massive. But, where that would put Umar Nurmagomedov is uncertain. However, before any of that can happen, both O’Malley and Topuria will need to win their next fights which is easier said than done.
O’Malley is 18-1 and one NC as a pro and coming off a decision win over Marlon Vera back in March. ‘Suga’ scored a second-round knockout over Aljamain Sterling.
