Sean O’Malley’s coach noncommittal on Umar Nurmagomedov getting next bantamweight title shot

Tim Welch, the head coach of Sean O’Malley is noncommittal on Umar Nurmagmedov getting the next bantamweight title shot.

O’Malley is set to defend his bantamweight title for the second time in the main event of UFC 306 on Saturday against Merab Dvalishvili. It’s an intriguing fight and if ‘Suga’ wins, many expect Nurmagomedov to be next. Welch also had nothing but praise for the undefeated fighter.

“That guy is a serious problem. He is so athletic, he is really big for the weight class, he mixes things up so well. A strong grappler. Obviously his team is obviously one of the best teams in the world. I definitely see Umar as a serious problem,” Tim Welch said to Bodog.

Although Tim Welch has heaped praise on Umar Nurmagomedov, he doesn’t think the Dagestani will be Sean O’Malley’s next fight. Instead, Welch believes O’Malley will go up and fight for the featherweight belt. If he does that, Nurmagomedov may have to take another fight before fighting for the belt.