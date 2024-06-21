Islam Makhachev blasts “chicken” Conor McGregor after Irishman reveals the injury that forced him out of UFC 303

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has taken aim at ‘chicken’ Conor McGregor.

McGregor was supposed to make his highly-anticipated return on June 29 against Michael Chandler. However, just weeks before the fight, it was revealed the Irishman was forced out of the bout due to an undisclosed reason.

On Friday, Conor McGregor took to Instagram to reveal the injury that he sustained and says he will be back very soon.

“Man we were so fucking super ready for this fight it is absolutely gut wrenching to take. I want that new Bugatti how I gone justify to myself getting that now without banking these fights. We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean. It needs a few weeks that’s it. I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again,” part of McGregor’s statement read.

“That walk has been seen. This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100% Conor McGregor. The fans deserve it and we are getting close. A slight lapse in concentration and a nuisance of an injury was picked up. That’s it. Take the lesson and move forward,” McGregor added.

After Conor McGregor shared the news of his injury, Islam Makhachev took to social media to blast the Irishman.

You don’t need a pinkie toe for a fight lol. Chicken 🐓 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 21, 2024

McGregor has taken shots at Makhachev in the past, so it isn’t a surprise to see the lightweight champ rip into the Irishman. As well, both have talked about fighting in the future, so this will only add to the fight promotion if they do end up sharing the Octagon with one another.

Islam Makhachev is coming off a fifth-round submission win over Dustin Poirier to defend his lightweight title for the third time. He currently does not have his next fight booked, but Arman Tsarukyan is the No. 1 contender at 155lbs.