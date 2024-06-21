Islam Makhachev blasts “chicken” Conor McGregor after Irishman reveals the injury that forced him out of UFC 303

By Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has taken aim at ‘chicken’ Conor McGregor.

Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor

McGregor was supposed to make his highly-anticipated return on June 29 against Michael Chandler. However, just weeks before the fight, it was revealed the Irishman was forced out of the bout due to an undisclosed reason.

On Friday, Conor McGregor took to Instagram to reveal the injury that he sustained and says he will be back very soon.

“Man we were so fucking super ready for this fight it is absolutely gut wrenching to take. I want that new Bugatti how I gone justify to myself getting that now without banking these fights. We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean. It needs a few weeks that’s it. I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again,” part of McGregor’s statement read.

“That walk has been seen. This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100% Conor McGregor. The fans deserve it and we are getting close. A slight lapse in concentration and a nuisance of an injury was picked up. That’s it. Take the lesson and move forward,” McGregor added.

After Conor McGregor shared the news of his injury, Islam Makhachev took to social media to blast the Irishman.

“You don’t need a pinkie toe for a fight lol. Chicken,” Makhchev tweeted.

McGregor has taken shots at Makhachev in the past, so it isn’t a surprise to see the lightweight champ rip into the Irishman. As well, both have talked about fighting in the future, so this will only add to the fight promotion if they do end up sharing the Octagon with one another.

Islam Makhachev is coming off a fifth-round submission win over Dustin Poirier to defend his lightweight title for the third time. He currently does not have his next fight booked, but Arman Tsarukyan is the No. 1 contender at 155lbs.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor reveals the injury that forced him out of UFC 303: "See ya’s soon, Chandler or not"

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024
Robert Whittaker
Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker reveals if he'd rather win the title against Dricus Du Plessis or Israel Adesanya

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024

Robert Whittaker could be fighting for the middleweight title next time out if he gets past Ikram Aliskerov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Taylor Wily, UFC 1, UFC
UFC

UFC 1 fighter and Hawaiian actor, Taylor Wily, passes away at age 56

Susan Cox - June 21, 2024

UFC 1 fighter and Hawaiian actor, Taylor Wily, has passed away at the age of 56.

UFC Saudi Arabia
UFC Saudi Arabia

UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ Weigh-in Results

Susan Cox - June 21, 2024

UFC Saudia Arabia: ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ takes place tomorrow, Saturday, June 22nd at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Alex Pereira
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen explains how Alex Pereira can become the undisputed GOAT of MMA: “We won't even have the discussion anymore”

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained Alex Pereira’s route to becoming one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters of all time.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Rose Namajunas reacts to former rival Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s UFC Hall of Fame induction: “I looked up to her”

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2024
Ikram Aliskerov
UFC

Ikram Aliskerov sends a warning to Robert Whittaker ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia: "Unpleasantly surprise him"

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2024

Ikram Aliskerov has sent a warning to Robert Whittaker ahead of their UFC Saudi Arabia main event fight.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley shares his MMA striker 'Mount Rushmore' featuring two current UFC titleholders

Curtis Calhoun - June 20, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley holds three current MMA fighters in high esteem when discussing the sport’s all-time great strikers.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall is focusing on his own legacy ahead of UFC 304 title defense: "I don't need Jon Jones"

Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2024

While UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall wants to fight Jon Jones, he doesn’t need to.

Michael Chandler, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Michael Chandler hints at fighting Max Holloway amidst Conor McGregor's uncertain UFC return

Curtis Calhoun - June 20, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler might entertain a clash with BMF titleholder Max Holloway before or after his expected Conor McGregor fight.