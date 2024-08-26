Conor McGregor continues to campaign for a spot at December’s UFC 310 event: “Free the Mac”

By Harry Kettle - August 26, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor continues to make a push to appear on the promotion’s UFC 310 card in December.

Conor McGregor

It’s safe to say that Conor McGregor isn’t exactly subtle. When he has a point to make, either on social media or in interviews, he makes it emphatically. The former two-weight UFC champion has been out of action for over three years and many want to see him return. If and when he does return, the expectation is that it will come against Michael Chandler.

RELATED: Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler appear to agree on December timeline for UFC showdown

The two coached The Ultimate Fighter against one another and were initially scheduled to fight at UFC 303. Unfortunately, due to an injury suffered by the Irishman, that didn’t come to fruition. It’s now a case of sitting back and seeing how things play out but if you believe both men, there was (or still is) a chance that December could be a realistic date.

Now, in the form of a few cryptic social media posts, McGregor has been able to stir up his fanbase once again.

McGregor shoots for a return

“When I get free”

“#FreeTheMac”

There are so many reasons to be skeptical that we’ll ever see Conor compete again. After all, he’s already a made man financially, and he’s achieved unbelievable success inside the cage. Regardless of which way you look at it, though, this saga doesn’t feel like it’s going to have a conclusion anytime soon.

Do you believe that we will see Conor McGregor get back into the UFC’s Octagon before the end of the year? If he does come back, are you convinced that it’ll be Michael Chandler he squares off against? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka has his sights set on UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis: “I’ll clear things up a bit there and take the belt”

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2024
Israel Adesanya, Sodiq Yusuff
UFC

Israel Adesanya feels amplified after recent visit to Nigeria: “Their flame inspired me”

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2024

Former UFC champion Israel Adesanya has said that he feels amplified following his recent visit home to Nigeria.

Wang Cong UFC Vegas 96
UFC

Dana White provides Wang Cong with a $50k POTN bonus after she was initially snubbed at UFC Vegas 96: “You looked AMAZING!”

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has given Wang Cong a Performance of the Night bonus after she was initially snubbed this past weekend.

Ilia Topuria, Aleksandre Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria excited for brother, Aleksandre's, UFC debut: "People will enjoy his fights"

Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024

UFC Featherweight Champion, Ilia Topuria, believes his own brother could potentially be a better fighter than him.

Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC, Results
Dricus du Plessis

Alex Pereira wonders if Israel Adesanya was injured in loss to Dricus du Plessis

Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Alex Pereira, wonders if Israel Adesanya fought Dricus du Plessis with an injury.

Wang Cong UFC Vegas 96

Wang Cong sends warning to Valentina Shevchenko: "My striking is better than her"

Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024
Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Matt Brown

Matt Brown says Michael Chandler will regret waiting for Conor McGregor

Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024

Former UFC veteran Matt Brown thinks Michael Chandler will ultimately realize it was a mistake to wait for Conor McGregor.

Gerald Meerschaert UFC Vegas 96
Gerald Meerschaert

Gerald Meerschaert reacts to breaking UFC record set by Anderson Silva: "When I’m retired it’ll be fun to tell my kids and watch them not care"

Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024

Gerald Meerschaert may have moved past Anderson Silva on the UFC record list for most middleweight finishes, but he isn’t dwelling on the accolade.

Caio Borralho
Dana White

Caio Borralho calls for meeting with UFC CEO Dana White following win over Jared Cannonier

Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024

Following a statement-making victory over a tough veteran in Jared Cannonier, Caio Borralho wants to have a discussion with UFC CEO Dana White.

Michael Morales, UFC Vegas 96, Bonus, UFC
UFC Vegas 96

UFC Vegas 96 Bonus Report: Michael Morales one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho.