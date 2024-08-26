Conor McGregor continues to campaign for a spot at December’s UFC 310 event: “Free the Mac”

UFC star Conor McGregor continues to make a push to appear on the promotion’s UFC 310 card in December.

It’s safe to say that Conor McGregor isn’t exactly subtle. When he has a point to make, either on social media or in interviews, he makes it emphatically. The former two-weight UFC champion has been out of action for over three years and many want to see him return. If and when he does return, the expectation is that it will come against Michael Chandler.

The two coached The Ultimate Fighter against one another and were initially scheduled to fight at UFC 303. Unfortunately, due to an injury suffered by the Irishman, that didn’t come to fruition. It’s now a case of sitting back and seeing how things play out but if you believe both men, there was (or still is) a chance that December could be a realistic date.

Now, in the form of a few cryptic social media posts, McGregor has been able to stir up his fanbase once again.

When I get free . — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 24, 2024