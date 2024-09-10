Diego Lopes responds to Ilia Topuria’s title shot callout: “If he’s saying my name…”

UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes knows what’s potentially on the line this weekend ahead of the biggest fight of his career.

Lopes will face former UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega at UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere. This is the toughest on-paper test of Lopes’s career and could potentially earn him a title shot with a win.

Lopes’s surge into the UFC rankings, just a handful of fights into his UFC tenure, is unprecedented. After losing his short-notice promotional debut at UFC 288, he’s won four consecutive fights.

Lopes is a UFC fan favorite and could potentially challenge for a title one day. In an interview, UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria recently endorsed a potential title clash with Lopes.