Conor McGregor vows to surpass Matt Brown’s KO record, ‘The Immortal’ responds

By Harry Kettle - May 15, 2023

Conor McGregor has vowed to break Matt Brown’s UFC knockout record – and the 42-year-old veteran has responded.

Later this year, Conor McGregor is expected to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon. After two years away, he’ll go head to head with Michael Chandler. Prior to that, though, we’ll be seeing the Irishman on our screens every week in The Ultimate Fighter.

Nobody really knows how long this run is going to last for ‘Notorious’. If he wins, it could be the start of something special. If he loses, it may well serve as the final time he appears in the cage for the UFC.

It’s hard to tell either way.

Someone who knows a thing or two about longevity in MMA’s biggest promotion is Matt Brown. This past weekend, at the age of 42, he was able to knock out Court McGee and tie Derrick Lewis’ record for the most knockouts in UFC history.

As you can imagine, this is the kind of record that Conor is interested in breaking.

McGregor: “Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13 KO’s. Him and “The Beast” Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age. I’m getting this record.”

Brown: “I’ll fight you for it”

Brown challenges McGregor

The likelihood of seeing Matt Brown take on Conor McGregor is slim. Still, it’s a fun match-up to think about, if only because of how chaotic it would be for as long as it stands.

Alas, the main focus for the sport’s biggest star remains Michael Chandler.

Would you be interested in seeing Matt Brown battle Conor McGregor? Will Ireland’s greatest star come close to breaking Brown’s record? Let us know your thoughts on this and more in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Matt Brown UFC

