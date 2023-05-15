search

Video: Wild brawl breaks out after Tommy Fury and Idris Virgo collide ringside at Misfits Boxing 7

By Harry Kettle - May 15, 2023

Tommy Fury and Idris Virgo got into a physical altercation over the weekend at the latest Misfits Boxing event.

While it certainly isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, there’s something to be said for influencer boxing. Whether it be YouTubers or celebrities, it still seems as if there’s a market for this sub-genre. With that being said, it can often lead to a lot of confusing moments – whether that be inside or outside of the ring.

Tommy Fury is starting to emerge as one of the biggest stars in this space. In addition to his Love Island venture a few years back, he’s also 9-0 since turning pro in late 2018. His latest victory came in February of this year when he was able to defeat Jake Paul.

Since then, many have wondered what his next move would be. As it turns out, the next move was to get into a brawl with Idris Virgo.

Fury vs Virgo

The two men appeared to briefly exchange words before getting into an actual scrap, with several others also jumping in on the action – including Tommy’s father John.

Idris Virgo is currently 12-0 with one no contest in his own career. Down the line, it certainly seems as if there’s cause to believe this bout will be officially made.

For now, though, Fury’s attention will likely turn towards KSI. The British sensation was able to knock out Joe Fournier in controversial fashion at the event in question before welcoming Tommy into the ring for a face-off.

Say what you will about the quality of the product, but they definitely know how to get people talking.

What did you think of this brawl? Are you excited to see what Tommy Fury vs KSI would look like? Do you even care? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Tommy Fury

Related

KSI Joe Fournier

Joe Fournier plans to appeal “disgusting” knockout loss to KSI

Fernando Quiles - May 14, 2023
KSI, Joe Fournier, Boxing
KSI

Pros react after KSI scores controversial knockout over Joe Fournier

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

Numerous pro fighters took to social media with reactions to KSI’s controversial knockout victory over Joe Fournier in London. KSI was returning to action for the first time since scoring a knockout win over Faze […]

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul hires new head coach ahead of Nate Diaz fight

Cole Shelton - May 12, 2023

Jake Paul has made a change to his team ahead of his fight against Nate Diaz. Paul is set to headline a DAZN pay-per-view on August 5 in Dallas, Texas against the former UFC star. […]

Gervonta Davis

UFC star Sean O’Malley expresses interest in future boxing matches with Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia: “I truly believe I could beat one of those guys”

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2023

UFC star Sean O’Malley has revealed that he’d be interested in boxing Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia at some point in the future. Right now, Sean O’Malley is easily one of the biggest names in […]

Kenneth Egano
Manny Pacquiao

22-year-old boxer Kenneth Egano dies days after collapsing in the ring after competing for Manny Pacquiao's promotion

Cole Shelton - May 11, 2023

Kenneth Egano, a 22-year-old boxer, has passed away after competing in Manny Pacquiao’s promotion. Egano who was 7-1 with three wins by KO was facing Jason Facularin (4-1) at the Imus Sports Gymnasium in the […]

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor

Jake Paul eyes two-fight deal with Conor McGregor after he KO's Nate Diaz: "One boxing, one MMA in PFL"

Cole Shelton - May 11, 2023
Betr, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Betr media member apologizes to Nate Diaz for press conference question, still takes aim at Nick Diaz: "The contract's been sent"

Cole Shelton - May 10, 2023

Derrick from Betr media – the company Jake Paul owns – has apologized for his question at yesterday’s press conference. On Tuesday, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz held a press conference to promote their upcoming […]

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz will be subject to Marijuana testing for boxing match with Jake Paul: “Wait what happened?”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2023

Nate Diaz will be subject to marijuana testing for the upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul. On Saturday, August 5th in Dallas, Texas, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will square off in an eight-round boxing […]

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Jake Paul responds after Conor McGregor predicts Nate Diaz will slap his “head off” in upcoming boxing match: “I think he's got trauma from when Nate slapped his head off”

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2023

Jake Paul has responded to Conor McGregor suggesting that Nate Diaz will defeat him in their upcoming boxing showdown. On August 5, Jake Paul will return to the squared circle once again. When he does, […]

Jake Paul
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul says Nate Diaz is a "do-or-die" fight for his boxing career: "I have to leave it all on the line"

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023

Jake Paul says his fight against Nate Diaz is do-or-die for his boxing career. Ever since Paul became a pro boxer, many have been critical of him and assumed that his career as a prize […]