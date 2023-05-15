Video: Wild brawl breaks out after Tommy Fury and Idris Virgo collide ringside at Misfits Boxing 7

Tommy Fury and Idris Virgo got into a physical altercation over the weekend at the latest Misfits Boxing event.

While it certainly isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, there’s something to be said for influencer boxing. Whether it be YouTubers or celebrities, it still seems as if there’s a market for this sub-genre. With that being said, it can often lead to a lot of confusing moments – whether that be inside or outside of the ring.

Tommy Fury is starting to emerge as one of the biggest stars in this space. In addition to his Love Island venture a few years back, he’s also 9-0 since turning pro in late 2018. His latest victory came in February of this year when he was able to defeat Jake Paul.

Since then, many have wondered what his next move would be. As it turns out, the next move was to get into a brawl with Idris Virgo.