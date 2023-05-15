Video: Wild brawl breaks out after Tommy Fury and Idris Virgo collide ringside at Misfits Boxing 7
Tommy Fury and Idris Virgo got into a physical altercation over the weekend at the latest Misfits Boxing event.
While it certainly isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, there’s something to be said for influencer boxing. Whether it be YouTubers or celebrities, it still seems as if there’s a market for this sub-genre. With that being said, it can often lead to a lot of confusing moments – whether that be inside or outside of the ring.
Tommy Fury is starting to emerge as one of the biggest stars in this space. In addition to his Love Island venture a few years back, he’s also 9-0 since turning pro in late 2018. His latest victory came in February of this year when he was able to defeat Jake Paul.
Since then, many have wondered what his next move would be. As it turns out, the next move was to get into a brawl with Idris Virgo.
Tommy Fury and Idris Virgo brawling in the crowd of #KSIFournier 😳
(via @S_Universal) pic.twitter.com/P4dcI4RE4F
— Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) May 13, 2023
Fury vs Virgo
The two men appeared to briefly exchange words before getting into an actual scrap, with several others also jumping in on the action – including Tommy’s father John.
Idris Virgo is currently 12-0 with one no contest in his own career. Down the line, it certainly seems as if there’s cause to believe this bout will be officially made.
For now, though, Fury’s attention will likely turn towards KSI. The British sensation was able to knock out Joe Fournier in controversial fashion at the event in question before welcoming Tommy into the ring for a face-off.
Say what you will about the quality of the product, but they definitely know how to get people talking.
What did you think of this brawl? Are you excited to see what Tommy Fury vs KSI would look like? Do you even care? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Tommy Fury