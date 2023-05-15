Michael Bisping sounds off on “hater” for suggesting Anthony Smith “was smashed” by Johnny Walker at UFC on ABC 4

MMA analyst Michael Bisping has hit out at a “hater” for implying that Anthony Smith got smashed in his defeat to Johnny Walker.

Last weekend, Anthony Smith fell to a heavy defeat at the hands of Johnny Walker. While it did wind up going to the judges’ scorecards, it was clear to see that Smith had taken a decent amount of punishment. In the eyes of many, Walker could’ve – and perhaps should’ve – been able to secure a finish in the third and final round.

This led many to criticize Smith for his approach to the contest and how it turned out.

After reading a negative comment from a fan on his show, Smith’s close friend Michael Bisping had a few things to say.

Totally agree. Here was my response to someone doing just that. https://t.co/DGpTEMEGEG pic.twitter.com/LBDvzrMoly — michael (@bisping) May 14, 2023

“Why have you got to be a hater? Why have you got to come on here and talk crap? Listen, after the talk that he did, of course you’re gonna go into a fight confident. I’m assuming you’ve never stepped into a competitive realm in your life. If you go into something, you can’t go in there expecting to lose. You go in there hoping to win. You do the work, and you have a positive mindset, you don’t walk around going oh god, this is gonna be really tough. I don’t know if I can do this. Because that means you’re already defeated.”