search

Michael Bisping sounds off on “hater” for suggesting Anthony Smith “was smashed” by Johnny Walker at UFC on ABC 4

By Harry Kettle - May 15, 2023

MMA analyst Michael Bisping has hit out at a “hater” for implying that Anthony Smith got smashed in his defeat to Johnny Walker.

Michael Bisping

Last weekend, Anthony Smith fell to a heavy defeat at the hands of Johnny Walker. While it did wind up going to the judges’ scorecards, it was clear to see that Smith had taken a decent amount of punishment. In the eyes of many, Walker could’ve – and perhaps should’ve – been able to secure a finish in the third and final round.

This led many to criticize Smith for his approach to the contest and how it turned out.

After reading a negative comment from a fan on his show, Smith’s close friend Michael Bisping had a few things to say.

“Why have you got to be a hater? Why have you got to come on here and talk crap? Listen, after the talk that he did, of course you’re gonna go into a fight confident. I’m assuming you’ve never stepped into a competitive realm in your life. If you go into something, you can’t go in there expecting to lose. You go in there hoping to win. You do the work, and you have a positive mindset, you don’t walk around going oh god, this is gonna be really tough. I don’t know if I can do this. Because that means you’re already defeated.”

Bisping goes off

“Have a little look at yourself in the mirror. You shouldn’t be celebrating the fact that somebody got beaten, in a fight, where they put their life, body and health on the line for your entertainment.

“You should say fair play to Johnny Walker, we have to celebrate that. But you don’t kick a man while he’s f***ing down. So if you wanna go f*** off and unsubscribe. Take your $2 back, and stick it up your f***ing ass you prick.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Anthony Smith Michael Bisping UFC

Related

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman responds to callout from Khamzat Chimaev: “LFG!”

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2023
Matt Brown

Conor McGregor vows to surpass Matt Brown’s KO record, ‘The Immortal’ responds

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2023

Conor McGregor has vowed to break Matt Brown’s UFC knockout record – and the 42-year-old veteran has responded. Later this year, Conor McGregor is expected to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon. After two […]

Johnny Walker
UFC

Johnny Walker on UFC on ABC 4 win over Anthony Smith: "I know I can do better"

Fernando Quiles - May 14, 2023

Johnny Walker is happy to pick up his third win in a row, but he feels he can make improvements. Walker collided with Anthony Smith in the co-main event of UFC on ABC 4. The […]

Jailton Almeida, UFC, UFC on ABC 4
UFC

Jailton Almeida eyes UFC Heavyweight Championship fight in 2024: "Maybe go and shoot for the title we all dream of"

Fernando Quiles - May 14, 2023

Jailton Almeida is fresh off a big win at UFC on ABC 4 and he’s hoping to eventually fight for UFC gold. Almeida headlined UFC Charlotte this past Saturday (May 13). He went one-on-one with […]

Ian Garry, Conor McGregor, UFC 268
Ian Garry

Conor McGregor heaps praise on Ian Garry following his TKO win at UFC on ABC 4

Fernando Quiles - May 14, 2023

Conor McGregor is thrilled with Ian Garry after his performance at UFC on ABC 4. Garry was in action this past Saturday (May 13). He shared the Octagon with Daniel Rodriguez on the main card, […]

Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith issues classy statement following loss to Johnny Walker at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023
Matt Brown, coronavirus
UFC on ABC 4

UFC on ABC 4 Bonus Report: Matt Brown one of four 'POTN' winners

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

The Octagon returned to North Carolina for tonight’s UFC on ABC 4 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on Jailton Almeida. The heavyweight headliner resulted in another quick victory for the […]

Jailton Almeida, UFC, UFC on ABC 4
Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Pros react after Jailton Almeida subs Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

Today’s UFC on ABC 4 event was headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on Jailton Almeida. Rozenstruik (13-5 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a 23-second knockout […]

Jailton Almeida, UFC on ABC 4, UFC, Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC on ABC 4 Results: Jailton Almeida stops Jairzinho Rozenstruik in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the heavyweight main event between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. Rozenstruik (13-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first […]

Johnny Walker, UFC 279, UFC
Johnny Walker

Pros react after Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

Today’s UFC on ABC 4 event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between Antony Smith and Johnny Walker. Smith (36-18 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss […]