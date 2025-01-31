Conor McGregor unleashes shocking rant on Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘Show yo wife, show yo kids’

By Fernando Quiles - January 31, 2025

Conor McGregor has fired perhaps his most nasty dig towards Khabib Nurmagomedov yet.

Conor McGregor

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have been at odds for years. Fight fans still haven’t forgotten a UFC media day incident back in 2018 when McGregor hurled a dolly at a fighter bus that “The Eagle” was in. Despite the fact that Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in their UFC 229 clash, the “Notorious” one continues to blast Khabib and his team.

More recently, McGregor took to his X account and he may have gone off the rails with a scathing post.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR CONTINUES TO TAKE AIM AT PAUL HUGHES OVER HIS RECENT COMMENTS: “PATHETIC OF THE HIGHEST ORDER”

Conor McGregor Unloads on Khabib Nurmagomedov in Controversial Post

Never one to hold his tongue, or his fingers, Conor McGregor hopped on social media to send a blistering message to Khabib Nurmagomedov. As “Mystic Mac” often does, this post has also been deleted, but the screenshot is telling.

McGregor Deleted Post

“15 minutes I done aldo 15 seconds.

“Show yo wife n****. Show yo kids n****.

“Cousin f***** motherf***** hidin motherf*****. Show us you and your cousins kids together because we have kids here in Ireland that wanna smoke them in competition. Are they competing or what are you saying Ireland vs Dagestan? Where’s your offspring, we cant wait to see them . The best of Dagestan offspring ? Dagestan, what do we think? Is this true ? Who’s next cos fatso with the coach whistle won’t fight. Who the fuck designated this fat b**** as master father? Certainly not his own father. Abdulmanap. And they all know it in Dagestan. Dagestan think you are p**** lips for retiring. Real Dagestan is forever. You are laughed at behind your back in Dagestan. Lazy you are, they say. Fight me and make a 100 million dollars and give it to the entire village of Dagestan! But you won’t, why? Fat lazy scared b****. Lazy fasto.”

McGregor has even taken aim at fellow Irish fighter Paul Hughes for telling Nurmagomedov that he isn’t like the “Notorious” one. McGregor has labeled Hughes a “traitor.” Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov has invited Hughes and his team to Dagestan following his five-round war with Usman Nurmagomedov under the PFL umbrella.

Time will tell if Khabib responds to McGregor’s latest rant. Some fans have already chimed in, scolding McGregor for his continued antics.

 

 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Jon Jones Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira believes he'd be a bigger achievement for Jon Jones than Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - January 31, 2025
Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier says Alex Pereira is making a “dangerous” decision by cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312: “It seems risky”

Harry Kettle - January 31, 2025

Daniel Cormier believes Alex Pereira is making a risky decision by cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312 next month.

Terrance McKinney
UFC

Terrance McKinney believes he got the "perfect" opponent in Damir Hadzovic at UFC Saudi Arabia

Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025

Terrance McKinney is ready to prove that he’s a contender at lightweight.

Conor McGregor, Paul Hughes
UFC

Conor McGregor continues to take aim at Paul Hughes over his recent comments: "PATHETIC OF THE HIGHEST ORDER"

Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025

Conor McGregor is not happy with Paul Hughes after his recent comments.

Dana White, GFL
UFC

Dana White doesn't view GFL as competition to UFC despite them "throwing a lot of money around"

Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025

Dana White isn’t viewing the GFL as competition to the UFC.

Dana White, Islam Makhachev, UFC 294, UFC

Dana White casts doubt on Islam Makhachev's talk of moving to middleweight: "That's a whole other level"

Josh Evanoff - January 30, 2025
Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland already eyeing Khamzat Chimaev for first title defense after UFC 312: "Chechnyan f*cking whore"

Josh Evanoff - January 30, 2025

If Sean Strickland wins UFC middleweight gold again next month, he wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev.

Dana White, Bryce Mitchell
Dana White

Dana White goes off on Bryce Mitchell over recent comments about Adolf Hitler

Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t happy about what Bryce Mitchell said and unloaded on him.

Dricus du Plessis Alex Pereira Sean Strickland
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312: 'They don't even speak the same language'

Fernando Quiles - January 30, 2025

Dricus du Plessis doesn’t sound too worried about Alex Pereira being in Sean Strickland’s corner.

Sean Strickland Islam Makhachev
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland blasts Islam Makhachev over middleweight talk: 'Go back to f***ing Dagestan'

Fernando Quiles - January 30, 2025

Sean Strickland has sent a short, yet clear message to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.