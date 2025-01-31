Conor McGregor unleashes shocking rant on Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘Show yo wife, show yo kids’

Conor McGregor Unloads on Khabib Nurmagomedov in Controversial Post

Never one to hold his tongue, or his fingers, Conor McGregor hopped on social media to send a blistering message to Khabib Nurmagomedov. As “Mystic Mac” often does, this post has also been deleted, but the screenshot is telling.

“15 minutes I done aldo 15 seconds.

“Show yo wife n****. Show yo kids n****.

“Cousin f***** motherf***** hidin motherf*****. Show us you and your cousins kids together because we have kids here in Ireland that wanna smoke them in competition. Are they competing or what are you saying Ireland vs Dagestan? Where’s your offspring, we cant wait to see them . The best of Dagestan offspring ? Dagestan, what do we think? Is this true ? Who’s next cos fatso with the coach whistle won’t fight. Who the fuck designated this fat b**** as master father? Certainly not his own father. Abdulmanap. And they all know it in Dagestan. Dagestan think you are p**** lips for retiring. Real Dagestan is forever. You are laughed at behind your back in Dagestan. Lazy you are, they say. Fight me and make a 100 million dollars and give it to the entire village of Dagestan! But you won’t, why? Fat lazy scared b****. Lazy fasto.”

McGregor has even taken aim at fellow Irish fighter Paul Hughes for telling Nurmagomedov that he isn’t like the “Notorious” one. McGregor has labeled Hughes a “traitor.” Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov has invited Hughes and his team to Dagestan following his five-round war with Usman Nurmagomedov under the PFL umbrella.

Time will tell if Khabib responds to McGregor’s latest rant. Some fans have already chimed in, scolding McGregor for his continued antics.

Little man, do you really believe that filming pornos with your wife on a yacht, sucker-punching old men in pubs (who, by the way, took it rather well), drowning in addiction, facing rape accusations, pumping yourself with enough steroids to reshape your face, and neglecting your… — Mohammed Hijab (@mohammed_hijab) January 31, 2025

Conor McGregor after seeing the Bryce Mitchell controversy pic.twitter.com/3rSL7CpCLg — Nicks0wnMMA17 🥽 (@NickS0wn17) January 31, 2025