What we know so far about wild “Japan against the world” ONE 172 card 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 31, 2025

As if the card for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang wasn’t big enough, ONE Championship has bolstered its return to Japan with even more striking superstars.  

Rodtang at ONE Fight Night 10

The action goes down on Sunday, March 23, inside Saitama Super Arena. In the main event, Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa meets former flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon.  

But on Friday, 31 January, ONE revealed several other fights that have been added to the fold at its official press conference in Japan. 

One of the biggest additions comes is the form of a ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title fight. This will happen between the division’s reigning Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Japan’s own Masaaki Noiri.  

The duo are fresh off prolific wins last week at ONE 170. There, Tawanchai dismantled kickboxing ruler Superbon while Noiri wrecked Shakir Al-Tekreeti.  

Elsewhere, former ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champions Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao will collide for the interim strap.  

Then, Marat Grigorian takes on Japan’s Kaito Ono. And on top of all that, former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Hiroki Akimoto takes on former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker in what’s expected to be a thrilling throwdown. 

Chatri Sityodtong promises ONE 172 will be “most-watched event” in Japan

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang has all the potential to be the biggest card of the year. In fact, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is excited for the organization’s return to Japan. 

The card is stacked with Japan’s greatest strikers and the best from around the globe, and Sityodtong is eager to see who prevails victorious this March. 

“For ONE 172, it will be the most-watched event in Japanese martial arts history. Around the world, people will be watching and focusing on Japan,” Sityodtong said during the official press conference on Friday.  

“The theme for ONE 172 is the very best of the best from Japan against the world.”  

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Superlek Kiatmoo9 kicks Nabil Anane

Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Nabil Anane II added to ONE 172

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 31, 2025
Aung La N Sang, Brandon Vera, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Aung La N Sang to rematch the last man who beat him at ONE 171: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 30, 2025

Former two-weight ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang will be looking for some redemption at ONE 171: Qatar.  

Superbon
Superbon

Superbon reveals vital "mistake" that led to TKO loss at ONE 170  

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 30, 2025

At ONE 170 last week, reigning ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon attempted greatness but came up short.   

Marcelo Garcia
ONE Championship

Marcelo Garcia reflects on momentous return to action at ONE 170 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 30, 2025

After 14 years, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu superstar Marcelo Garcia made a sensational return to grappling action at ONE 170 on January 24 in Bangkok, Thailand. 

Chatri Sityodtong and Nabil Anane
Nabil Anane

Chatri Sityodtong believes Superlek vs. Nabil Anane II will play out differently

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 29, 2025

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was one of many who were blown away by Nabil Anane’s performance at ONE 170 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Eduard Folayang

Eduard Folayang vs. Shinya Aoki IV booked for ONE 172

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 29, 2025
Johan Ghazali
Johan Ghazali

Johan Ghazali expects toughest battle yet versus Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

Teenage Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali has sensed that a showdown with fellow brawler Johan Estupinan was inevitable. The pair have been climbing the ranks for some time now, and there’s no better place to see who’ll prevail than at ONE 170. 

Tawanchai
ONE Championship

What's next for Tawanchai following flawless ONE 170 performance?

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

Reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai looked better than ever at ONE 170. But he’s still hungry for more gold. 

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

New interim champ Nabil Anane credits old foe for showing him “what a world-class athlete is” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

Newly crowned ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane made the most of his opportunity at ONE 170, and now the 6-foot-4 superstar is savoring the most profound moment of his career. Having said that, he has little time to rest.  

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong promises fans that ONE 170 will be “biggest show in Thailand’s history” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

In recent years, Thailand has hosted some of the biggest shows in ONE Championship’s history. But according to ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, none come bigger and better than this week’s ONE 170.  