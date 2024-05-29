Rodtang aims to silence Denis Puric: “You will know what hell on earth is”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon feels that Denis Puric is biting off more than he can chew.

Both men square off at ONE 167 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event airs live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

The Thai megastar has been the target of Puric’s callouts ever since “The Bosnian Menace” entered the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Puric’s relentless pursuit has finally paid off, and the pair will settle their rivalry in a non-title kickboxing bout.

Despite the numerous callouts, Rodtang has shown a level of admiration for his opponent’s ambition to face the best.

“I have known Denis Puric for a long time. Since he first joined ONE, he has been calling for me from the beginning. Thank you for always thinking of me,” the reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion said.

“I respect him for his determination because it’s really difficult to run through many opponents to reach me. You have to fight to put yourself into the rankings to challenge me. He tried his best and managed to face me. I have to respect his fighting spirit.”

However, the pre-fight banter has been anything but respectful. Puric has declared that he will “make a fool out of” Rodtang when they meet in Circle.

For “The Iron Man,” he chooses to disregard this bravado.

“Let’s see how it goes in the ring. I’m glad you think that I’m no match for you. Thank you for calling me out. See you on June 7, when you will know what hell on earth is,” he said.