Conor McGregor rips the state of the UFC welterweight division: ‘Leon Edwards loves a decision’

Conor McGregor takes aim at Leon Edwards, top welterweights

In a recent live stream in collaboration with DuelBits, McGregor was asked to evaluate Edwards and the other top welterweights.

“There’s too many decisions going on now with that Leon [Edwards] fella. Leon Edwards loves a decision,” McGregor said. “And then he’s fighting another f***ing decision guy, your man Belal [Muhammad], so not great times in the welterweight title picture…

“Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz almost knocked him out, had him out on his feet…also, [Donald] Cerrone went the distance with him. I’m looking at all these belts: the lightweight world title, although I’ve held that, how excited would I be to cut that weight again after winning it already? I’d be excited about the [BMF] title and the welterweight title.”

Edwards hinted at an interest in a welterweight title clash with McGregor during a recent interview. He’s scheduled to face Belal Muhammad in his next title defense at UFC 304 in Manchester.

If McGregor wins the welterweight belt, he’ll become the UFC’s first three-division champion in the promotion’s history. He’s also hinted at a BMF fight with Max Holloway after Holloway’s win at UFC 300.

A McGregor vs. Edwards super fight could be in the works for later this year if both fighters win their upcoming matchups. As McGregor nears his return, the welterweight title picture just got some added star power to the mix.