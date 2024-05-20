Conor McGregor rips the state of the UFC welterweight division: ‘Leon Edwards loves a decision’

By Curtis Calhoun - May 20, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor feels change is needed at the top of the welterweight division after Leon Edwards’s recent performances.

Conor McGregor, Leon Edwards

McGregor will face former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler in his upcoming return at UFC 303 on June 29. He returns after a three-year absence stemming from his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Amidst his absence, McGregor has seen Edwards capture the UFC welterweight throne with back-to-back wins over Kamaru Usman. Edwards also defeated Colby Covington at UFC 296 in December.

Despite Edwards’s impressive title reign, McGregor feels the welterweight titleholder’s tendency to win by decision motivates him to climb the divisional ladder.

Conor McGregor takes aim at Leon Edwards, top welterweights

In a recent live stream in collaboration with DuelBits, McGregor was asked to evaluate Edwards and the other top welterweights.

“There’s too many decisions going on now with that Leon [Edwards] fella. Leon Edwards loves a decision,” McGregor said. “And then he’s fighting another f***ing decision guy, your man Belal [Muhammad], so not great times in the welterweight title picture…

“Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz almost knocked him out, had him out on his feet…also, [Donald] Cerrone went the distance with him. I’m looking at all these belts: the lightweight world title, although I’ve held that, how excited would I be to cut that weight again after winning it already? I’d be excited about the [BMF] title and the welterweight title.”

Edwards hinted at an interest in a welterweight title clash with McGregor during a recent interview. He’s scheduled to face Belal Muhammad in his next title defense at UFC 304 in Manchester.

If McGregor wins the welterweight belt, he’ll become the UFC’s first three-division champion in the promotion’s history. He’s also hinted at a BMF fight with Max Holloway after Holloway’s win at UFC 300.

A McGregor vs. Edwards super fight could be in the works for later this year if both fighters win their upcoming matchups. As McGregor nears his return, the welterweight title picture just got some added star power to the mix.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Chael Sonnen, Anderson Silva

Chael Sonnen admits he's 'honored' to be Anderson Silva's last fight in Brazil: 'My great moments are tied to him'

Curtis Calhoun - May 20, 2024
Tyron Woodley, UFC Apex
UFC

Tyron Woodley blames the UFC Apex environment for late MMA career struggles

Curtis Calhoun - May 20, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley feels fighting in the UFC Apex towards the end of his promotional career impacted his in-cage performances.

Islam Makhachev, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Islam Makhachev's coach dismisses Max Holloway as a legitimate LW title threat: 'It'll be grueling for Max'

Curtis Calhoun - May 20, 2024

Islam Makhachev’s head coach doesn’t believe Max Holloway seriously threatens Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title reign.

Charles Oliveira celebrating
Colby Covington

Charles Oliveira responds to callout from “loudmouth” Colby Covington

Harry Kettle - May 20, 2024

Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira has responded to the idea of a possible fight against Colby Covington in the future.

Daniel Cormier, Colby Covington
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier criticizes Colby Covington: "It seems like he’s unwilling to fight Ian Garry"

Fernando Quiles - May 20, 2024

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Colby Covington realizes he can’t call the shots.

Conor McGregor sparring

Video | Conor McGregor looks sharp in sparring ahead of UFC 303 fight with Michael Chandler

Harry Kettle - May 20, 2024
Lerone Murphy, Edson Barboza, UFC Vegas 92, Results, UFC
UFC

Lerone Murphy has UFC title aspirations following win over Edson Barboza, wants to fight at UFC 304 in Manchester

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

Lerone Murphy has high aspirations following his unanimous decision victory over Edson Barboza.

Cory Sandhagen
Marlon Vera

Cory Sandhagen stays firm in his criticism of UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera: "Which improvements did you make?"

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

Cory Sandhagen has doubled down on his criticism of Marlon “Chito” Vera.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr. issues statement after being forced out of UFC 303 fight with Jamahal Hill due to failed drug test

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

Khalil Rountree Jr. will not be facing Jamahal Hill at UFC 303, and he has issued a statement after being removed from the card.

Angela Hill, UFC Vegas 92, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 92 Bonus Report: Angela Hill one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - May 18, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 92 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy.