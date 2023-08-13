Conor McGregor says he will be training Dillon Danis for his fight with Logan Paul: “Dillon will win, for sure”

By Fernando Quiles - August 13, 2023
Conor McGregor has revealed that he’ll be training Dillon Danis for his upcoming boxing match with Logan Paul.

Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor, UFC 235

Recently, it was announced that Danis and Paul will share the boxing ring on the KSI vs. Tommy Fury card. The bout will take place on October 14 in Manchester, England. McGregor has long trained with Danis and he believes the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist will be ready on fight night.

RELATED: LOGAN PAUL REVEALS UNIQUE CLAUSE IN DILLON DANIS’ CONTRACT SHOULD HE PULL OUT OF THEIR BOXING MATCH

Conor McGregor Will Train Dillon Danis For Logan Paul Fight

Conor McGregor recently attended the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius event inside the O2 Arena in London, England. The “Notorious” one spoke to Matchroom Boxing and said that he’ll be helping Dillon Danis prepare for his boxing match against Logan Paul (h/t Michael Benson).

“Dillon will win, for sure,” McGregor said. “I’m guiding him, I’m gonna train him for this, and I guarantee a win. I hope this lad shows up. He’s trying to put a bill on us if we don’t show up. We’re gonna come at him with a bill if he don’t show up.”

The last part of the quote McGregor is referring to is a special clause in the contract for Paul vs. Danis.  Paul claims that Dillon Danis could be forced to pay six figures if he pulls out of this fight due to a fake injury. Danis would supposedly have to pay the amount if he were in a situation where he couldn’t prove he’s medically unfit to compete, should he be removed from the fight via injury.

“That is my concern, I’m convinced he’s not going to show up. The clause is this. If he pulls out because of some sort of injury that he fakes, a doctor of our choosing has to verify the injury. If he indeed faking it, he has to pay $100,000. There is a pullout clause,” Paul said on Impaulsive.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dillon Danis Logan Paul

Related

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor says he will be fighting Michael Chandler in December, Gaethje and Diaz are next up

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023
Conor McGregor
Mark Zuckerberg

Conor McGregor celebrates Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg not happening in the UFC: "I could not be less interested"

Josh Evanoff - August 11, 2023

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is happy that Elon Musk’s fight with Mark Zuckerberg won’t be in the octagon.

Dana White
Jake Paul

Dana White claims he doesn’t hate Jake Paul, but insists his brother Logan is “f**king brilliant”

Susan Cox - August 11, 2023

Dana White is claiming he doesn’t hate Jake Paul but insists his brother Logan is ‘f**king brilliant’.

Rafael dos Anjos, Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Rafael dos Anjos hopeful Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler doesn't happen: "Other guys deserve that fight"

Josh Evanoff - August 10, 2023

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos doesn’t believe Conor McGregor should fight Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor reacts after Michael Chandler ice-bath TUF coaches challenge goes wrong

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2023

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor is doing just fine after having his coaches challenge with Michael Chandler.

Dana White, TUF 31 Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Dana White unloads on TUF production team for "f*****g irresponsible" coaches' challenge between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023
Logan Paul and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Logan Paul slams brother Jake Paul after declining to promote his fight against Dillon Danis: "Promoted the f*ck out your fight!"

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2023

Logan Paul and Jake Paul recently got into it over the promotion of the former’s boxing match with Dillon Danis.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor says a real BMF is about to get crowned: “Think the absolute baddest you can think and then think me looking down on him”

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2023

Conor McGregor has teased that he will return to the cage as the “baddest” man in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Michael Chandler, UFC, Black History Month
Dana White

Dana White says Conor McGregor is ready to fight and confirms Michael Chandler will be his opponent

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2023

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Michael Chandler is still planned to be Conor McGregor’s return opponent.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul reveals unique clause in Dillon Danis' contract should he pull out of their boxing match

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Logan Paul is covered should Dillon Danis pull out of their upcoming boxing match in October.