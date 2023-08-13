Conor McGregor says he will be training Dillon Danis for his fight with Logan Paul: “Dillon will win, for sure”

Conor McGregor Will Train Dillon Danis For Logan Paul Fight

Conor McGregor recently attended the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius event inside the O2 Arena in London, England. The “Notorious” one spoke to Matchroom Boxing and said that he’ll be helping Dillon Danis prepare for his boxing match against Logan Paul (h/t Michael Benson).

Conor McGregor has stated that he will be training Dillon Danis for the Logan Paul fight on Oct 14th: “Dillon will win, for sure. I'm guiding him, I'm gonna train him for this, and I guarantee a win. I hope this lad shows up. He's trying to put a bill on us if we don't show up.… — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 12, 2023

“Dillon will win, for sure,” McGregor said. “I’m guiding him, I’m gonna train him for this, and I guarantee a win. I hope this lad shows up. He’s trying to put a bill on us if we don’t show up. We’re gonna come at him with a bill if he don’t show up.”

The last part of the quote McGregor is referring to is a special clause in the contract for Paul vs. Danis. Paul claims that Dillon Danis could be forced to pay six figures if he pulls out of this fight due to a fake injury. Danis would supposedly have to pay the amount if he were in a situation where he couldn’t prove he’s medically unfit to compete, should he be removed from the fight via injury.

“That is my concern, I’m convinced he’s not going to show up. The clause is this. If he pulls out because of some sort of injury that he fakes, a doctor of our choosing has to verify the injury. If he indeed faking it, he has to pay $100,000. There is a pullout clause,” Paul said on Impaulsive.