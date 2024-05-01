David Feldman confirms Conor McGregor will have “a lot of say” in future BKFC operations

By Susan Cox - May 1, 2024

David Feldman is confirming that Conor McGregor will have ‘a lot to say’ in future BKFC operations.

Conor McGregor BKFC 41

The announcement came this past Saturday, April 27th during the BKFC KnuckleMania 4 broadcast, that Conor McGregor is now a part owner in the promotion.

The Irishman’s Proper No. Twelve and Forged Irish Stout have served as sponsors for BKFC.

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship was founded in 2018.

Feldman, speaking on ‘Sirius XM’s MMA Today’ shared what McGregor’s role will be with the promotion:

“We wouldn’t have gotten Conor McGregor involved to be a silent owner. Like, we don’t just want him to be a partner and not say anything and not do anything and not help move the needle. We got him involved to really help move the needle for us, to do different introductions, come up with some good ideas.”

Concluding, the BKFC president said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“He built himself into superstardom, so hopefully he can help some other fighters do that, as well. He’s a minority owner, but he has a lot of say in this company. He’s going to be part of the board. So we’re going to get a lot of usage out of Conor McGregor. And so far, so good. You know, very, very enthusiastic. I just hope things keep moving that way.”

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) is scheduled to make his highly anticipated return to the cage at UFC 303 when he fights opposing TUF 31 coach Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) on Saturday June 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘Notorious’ has not fought in the Octagon since July of 2021 at UFC 264 when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA) by TKO.

What do you think of Conor’s latest business endeavour? Are you looking forward to seeing McGregor vs. Chandler this coming June? Any predictions?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Manel Kape and Israel Adesanya

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape sends a warning to Israel Adesanya: “I’m undefeated in the streets”

Susan Cox - May 1, 2024
Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Alex Volkanovski tells Ilia Topuria to step up and start acting like a champion: “He’s saying no to everyone”

Susan Cox - May 1, 2024

Alex Volkanovski is telling Ilia Topuria to step up and start acting like a champion.

Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

Muhammad Mokaev calls “number one bullsh*t” on updated UFC flyweight rankings

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2024

Muhammad Mokaev has called out the updated UFC flyweight rankings as Alex Perez jumps above him in the pecking order.

Robert Whittaker and Jiri Prochazka
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker explains why he hopes Jiri Prochazka doesn’t move down to middleweight: “Then we’re enemies”

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2024

Robert Whittaker has explained why he doesn’t want to see Jiri Prochazka move down to middleweight.

Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Ilia Topuria “has much say in this as he thinks he does” with potential Max Holloway title fight

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2024

Daniel Cormier has questioned how much of a say Ilia Topuria has in his potential showdown with Max Holloway.

Ilia Topuria UFC 298

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria plans to be the highest paid fighter in the world in 2025: “I have no doubt”

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2024
Drakkar Klose
UFC

Drakkar Klose claims Joaquim Silva is the "easiest fight," vows to KO him at UFC 301

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2024

Drakkar Klose called for the easiest fight in the lightweight division after his last win and he says he got his wish.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall vents frustration with “absolutely terrible” UFC 304 start time

Susan Cox - April 30, 2024

Tom Aspinall is venting his frustration with what he calls an ‘absolutely terrible’ UFC 304 start time.

Darren Till, Mike Perry
Darren Till

Darren Till vows to “destroy” Mike Perry when they finally meet: “He’s been fighting old slow sh**ty dopes”

Susan Cox - April 30, 2024

Darren Till is vowing to ‘destroy’ Mike Perry when they finally meet.

Alexandre Pantoja and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Alexandre Pantoja details the time he "smashed" Sean O'Malley in sparring

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2024

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja claims he smashed Sean O’Malley when they sparred years ago.