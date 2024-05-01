David Feldman confirms Conor McGregor will have “a lot of say” in future BKFC operations

David Feldman is confirming that Conor McGregor will have ‘a lot to say’ in future BKFC operations.

The announcement came this past Saturday, April 27th during the BKFC KnuckleMania 4 broadcast, that Conor McGregor is now a part owner in the promotion.

The Irishman’s Proper No. Twelve and Forged Irish Stout have served as sponsors for BKFC.

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship was founded in 2018.

Feldman, speaking on ‘Sirius XM’s MMA Today’ shared what McGregor’s role will be with the promotion:

“We wouldn’t have gotten Conor McGregor involved to be a silent owner. Like, we don’t just want him to be a partner and not say anything and not do anything and not help move the needle. We got him involved to really help move the needle for us, to do different introductions, come up with some good ideas.”

Concluding, the BKFC president said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“He built himself into superstardom, so hopefully he can help some other fighters do that, as well. He’s a minority owner, but he has a lot of say in this company. He’s going to be part of the board. So we’re going to get a lot of usage out of Conor McGregor. And so far, so good. You know, very, very enthusiastic. I just hope things keep moving that way.”

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) is scheduled to make his highly anticipated return to the cage at UFC 303 when he fights opposing TUF 31 coach Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) on Saturday June 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘Notorious’ has not fought in the Octagon since July of 2021 at UFC 264 when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA) by TKO.

What do you think of Conor’s latest business endeavour? Are you looking forward to seeing McGregor vs. Chandler this coming June? Any predictions?

