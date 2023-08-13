Cody Garbrandt forced out of UFC 292 due to injury

By Fernando Quiles - August 13, 2023
Cody Garbrandt will not be fighting on August 19.

Cody Garbrandt

Garbrandt was scheduled to go one-on-one with Mario Bautista on the UFC 292 card inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. It was announced during the UFC Vegas 78 broadcast that “No Love” suffered an injury during training and will not be competing at UFC 292. The search for Bautista’s new opponent is underway.

RELATED: COACH IS CONFIDENT THAT FORMER UFC CHAMPION CODY GARBRANDT CAN RETURN TO TITLE CONTENTION: “IF IT COMES GSP STYLE, AWESOME”

Cody Garbrandt’s Journey

Cody Garbrandt was once an undefeated UFC champion. When he defeated Dominick Cruz back in late 2016 to capture the 135-pound gold, “No Love” had a pro record of 11-0. Since that fight, Garbrandt has gone 2-5 in his last seven outings.

After dropping two in a row to Rob Font and Kai Kara-France, “No Love” returned to the win column back in March. Garbrandt defeated Trevin Jones via unanimous decision on the UFC 285 card.

Garbrandt’s next goal is apparent. He wants to return to relevancy in the UFC. “No Love’s” Xtreme Couture coach Dewey Cooper told The MMA Underground that he believes the door isn’t closed on Cody Garbrandt returning to the main event scene (h/t MMAJunkie).

“He’s still in his prime. He’s actually in the midst of his prime. So, people trying to write him off, the story isn’t over, and the ship has not sailed. Cody ‘No Love’ is a special guy. People really underestimate how athletic he is. He’s a quick-switch track runner who happens to be a fighter.”

Cooper went on to say that in order to become a true threat in the UFC again, Garbrandt must effectively utilize all of his skills rather than fall back on his punching power.

“Of course, he wrestled his whole life and all of that, but he has real athletic ability. Sometimes when people rise so fast and so suddenly and that fame hits them, if their priorities aren’t in order and if their life gets a little dismal, everything can come tumbling down.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

