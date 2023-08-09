Logan Paul reveals unique clause in Dillon Danis’ contract should he pull out of their boxing match

Logan Paul is covered should Dillon Danis pull out of their upcoming boxing match in October.

On Tuesday, it was revealed Danis and Paul are set to box on the Misfits card in Manchester, England. It is a fight that was previously in the works, but Paul suffered a knee injury in the WWE that delayed the fight. Danis was later booked to face KSI instead, but he pulled out of the fight just weeks before the event.

Now, after the latest announcement, Logan Paul spoke on his podcast and revealed there is a clause in Dillon Danis’ contract should he pull out of the fight.

“That is my concern, I’m convinced he’s not going to show up. The clause is this. If he pulls out because of some sort of injury that he fakes, a doctor of our choosing has to verify the injury. If he indeed faking it, he has to pay $100,000. There is a pullout clause,” Paul said on Impaulsive.