Dillon Danis booked for boxing match with Logan Paul

A Dillon Danis boxing match with Logan Paul has been booked.

Dillon Danis, 29, and Logan Paul, 28, will be meeting up to compete in a boxing match on Saturday, October 14th in Manchester, England.

Paul, 28, has not competed in boxing since facing Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match in June of 2021. Paul’s only pro-boxing match came against KSI in 2019, ending in a split decision loss.

Taking to ‘Instagram’ Paul stated:

“October 14 I return to boxing after fighting Floyd Mayweather over two years ago. I doubt this little parasite will show up but if he does I’m going to erase him from existence.”

Danis, 29, is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion and training partner of UFC superstar Conor McGregor. It will be his first boxing contest. Danis fought in MMA Bellator in 2018 and 2019.

The Paul vs. Danis match-up will be part of a double main event. In the other big fight, KSI will face Tommy Fury, who is coming off a decision win over Jake Paul (Logan’s brother) in February of this year.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Dillon Danis shared the news:

October 14th, I'll be gracing the boxing ring for my debut. Gotta show up because the Paul sisters have a phobia when it comes to actual combat. Main Event live on PPV on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/YZPVMnUgF4 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 8, 2023

“October 14th, I’ll be gracing the boxing ring for my debut. Gotta show up because the Paul sisters have a phobia when it comes to actual combat.”

Previously, in a press release, Danis stated:

“I couldn’t care less what Logan Paul has done in the WWE, because when he is in the boxing ring, he is in a completely different world. It’s a world of pain, a world where he doesn’t have control and it’s my world, not his. On October 14, in Manchester, Logan Paul is getting beat down.”

Are you looking forward to a Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis match-up? Who are you betting on for the win?

