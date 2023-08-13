UFC Vegas 78 Bonus Report: Khalil Rountree Jr. one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos.

The highly anticipated welterweight main event proved to be a hard-fought back and forth affair. Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos went to battle for five straight rounds, with both men landing some solid strikes and takedowns. After twenty-five minutes of action the bout went to the judges’ scorecards, and ‘The Silent Assassin’ walked away with the unanimous decision win.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 78 featured a men’s featherweight bout between Cub Swanson and Hakeem Dawodu. The result was a closely contested battle, as Swanson and Dawodu traded punches and kicks for three straight rounds. After fifteen minutes of action ‘Killer Cub’ was awarded a unanimous decision victory 29-28 on all three judges’ scorecards.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Khalil Rountree Jr. earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Chris Daukaus on tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 main card (see that here).

Performance of the night: Da’Mon Blackshear pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Jose Johnson (see that here). It was only the third twister submission in UFC history.

Performance of the night: Marcus McGhee earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over JP Buys.

Performance of the night: Iasmin Lucindo pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Polyana Viana.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 event?