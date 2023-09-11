Manel Kape issues apology after using a homophobic slur during his callout of Kai Kara-France at UFC 293

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape has issued an apology after using a homophobic slur during his callout of Kai Kara-France.

It’s safe to say that Manel Kape has been a busy man this week. After his fight against Kai Kara-France was called off, Kape got into a verbal altercation with both Kai and Israel Adesanya during the pre-fight press conference earlier this week. Then, at UFC 293, he defeated Felipe dos Santos in what proved to be one hell of a fight.

Unfortunately, the moment was soured in his post-fight interview, with Kape using a homophobic slur when discussing Kara-France and a potential matchup between the two men.

After being asked about the matter during his post-fight media scrum, Kape made sure to set the record straight.