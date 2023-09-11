Manel Kape issues apology after using a homophobic slur during his callout of Kai Kara-France at UFC 293

By Harry Kettle - September 11, 2023

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape has issued an apology after using a homophobic slur during his callout of Kai Kara-France.

Kai Kara-France and Manel Kape.

It’s safe to say that Manel Kape has been a busy man this week. After his fight against Kai Kara-France was called off, Kape got into a verbal altercation with both Kai and Israel Adesanya during the pre-fight press conference earlier this week. Then, at UFC 293, he defeated Felipe dos Santos in what proved to be one hell of a fight.

Unfortunately, the moment was soured in his post-fight interview, with Kape using a homophobic slur when discussing Kara-France and a potential matchup between the two men.

RELATED: DANA WHITE ADDRESSES THE HOMOPHOBIC SLURS MADE BY FIGHTERS DURING UFC 293: “WE MAKE MISTAKES. I AM NOT HOLIER THAN THOU EITHER”

After being asked about the matter during his post-fight media scrum, Kape made sure to set the record straight.

Kape apologizes

“Yeah, I am sorry for that,” Kape said regarding the slur he used. “It’s emotional, you know. During the fight, during the interview, we are all emotions. We say things that we didn’t want to say, but for (those) who feel bad about that, I apologize.”

“A win on this night was supposed to be to fight next for the title,” Kape said. “I just believe that they are a little bit hypocritical, because their team says they have to go into with injuries, they have to fight. They talked about Dricus (Du Plessis) about Israel Adesanya, he didn’t fight because of injuries. What happened to Kai Kara? We didn’t know really what happened, you know? So, this is my question to him.

“… I go into (fights with) injuries. This is the mentality of the champ, you know? I’m not going to waste the time of anyone, and I’m not going to waste my time.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Will these two end up squaring off? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Kai Kara-France Manel Kape UFC

