Conor McGregor admits he’s “on the gargle every night” but says he will still smack the sh*t out of Michael Chandler at UFC 296

Conor McGregor has taken another shot at Michael Chandler ahead of their proposed showdown at UFC 296 in December.

For the longest time now, fans have been waiting patiently for more news regarding the rumored match-up between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Recently, the Irishman has hinted at UFC 296 as a landing spot, but the UFC has yet to confirm that.

As for Chandler, it seems like all he can do is stay ready for what’s to come. It’s a difficult reality for him to face given how much uncertainty there’s already been, but as long as he gets his payday in the end, he probably won’t care too much.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR ISSUES WARNING TO MICHAEL CHANDLER AHEAD OF SLATED FIGHT AT UFC 296: “STEEL CRUSHES IRON”

McGregor, as we know, is an unpredictable kind of guy. He says one thing then does the opposite, in a trend that’s been going on for years. In a since-deleted tweet, he made his intentions known to Chandler, who is ready to begin his training camp.