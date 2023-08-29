Conor McGregor admits he’s “on the gargle every night” but says he will still smack the sh*t out of Michael Chandler at UFC 296

By Harry Kettle - August 29, 2023

Conor McGregor has taken another shot at Michael Chandler ahead of their proposed showdown at UFC 296 in December.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

For the longest time now, fans have been waiting patiently for more news regarding the rumored match-up between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Recently, the Irishman has hinted at UFC 296 as a landing spot, but the UFC has yet to confirm that.

As for Chandler, it seems like all he can do is stay ready for what’s to come. It’s a difficult reality for him to face given how much uncertainty there’s already been, but as long as he gets his payday in the end, he probably won’t care too much.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR ISSUES WARNING TO MICHAEL CHANDLER AHEAD OF SLATED FIGHT AT UFC 296: “STEEL CRUSHES IRON”

McGregor, as we know, is an unpredictable kind of guy. He says one thing then does the opposite, in a trend that’s been going on for years. In a since-deleted tweet, he made his intentions known to Chandler, who is ready to begin his training camp.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler
Image via: @TheNotoriousMMA on X

McGregor warns Chandler

Chandler: “Going to be the best camp of my life…the time off has been needed.”

McGregor: “I’m on the gargle every night and still gonna smack the s*** out of you.”

For those who haven’t figured it out, “gargle” serve as Irish slang, meaning “beer” or a drink in general.

This is the kind of tweet that won’t surprise many out there. Conor has never been one to do things in a conventional manner, and we can’t imagine he’ll change his ways anytime soon. Either way, though, most fans just want to see this bout actually happen.

What do you believe will happen if Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler actually do square off? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

Related

The Korean Zombie prior to his fight with Max Holloway at UFC Singapore

Four more fighters removed from the UFC’s active roster

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2023
BJ Penn
UFC

BJ Penn believes if he didn't run for Governor he still would've continued to fight: "The Governor run pulled me out"

Cole Shelton - August 28, 2023

BJ Penn knows firsthand how hard it is for fighters to walk away from the sport.

Max Holloway, Korean Zombie
Max Holloway

What's next for Max Holloway and Korean Zombie after UFC Singapore?

Cole Shelton - August 28, 2023

In the main event of UFC Singapore, a featherweight banger headlined the card as Max Holloway took on Korean Zombie.

Germaine-de-Randamie
UFC

Germaine de Randamie planning to end three-year hiatus this fall: "There is a fire burning"

Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2023

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie is eyeing a return.

Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya excited to expose 'gym hero' Sean Strickland: "Knock him out with my painted nails"

Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is looking forward to fighting Sean Strickland.

Dustin Poirier

Former opponent offers Dustin Poirier late 2023 rematch: "I'm up one!"

Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2023
UFC Paris
UFC Paris

UFC Paris down to 10 bouts after two fight cancellations

Cole Shelton - August 28, 2023

UFC Paris is now down to a total of 10 fights.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry names the two opponents he'd like to headline UFC Dublin against

Cole Shelton - August 28, 2023

Ian Machado Garry has an idea for who will be standing across the Octagon from him in the main event of UFC Dublin.

Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland doubts he'll get a chance to face Ian Machado Garry: "I don't think I fit the blueprint"

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2023

Kevin Holland would like to share the Octagon with Ian Machado Garry, but he doesn’t think the bout will happen in the near future.

Chael Sonnen Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Chael Sonnen thinks Merab Dvalishvili could be risking his career by waiting for UFC title shot

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2023

Chael Sonnen isn’t so sure that Merab Dvalishvili is playing his cards right.