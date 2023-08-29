Conor McGregor admits he’s “on the gargle every night” but says he will still smack the sh*t out of Michael Chandler at UFC 296
Conor McGregor has taken another shot at Michael Chandler ahead of their proposed showdown at UFC 296 in December.
For the longest time now, fans have been waiting patiently for more news regarding the rumored match-up between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Recently, the Irishman has hinted at UFC 296 as a landing spot, but the UFC has yet to confirm that.
As for Chandler, it seems like all he can do is stay ready for what’s to come. It’s a difficult reality for him to face given how much uncertainty there’s already been, but as long as he gets his payday in the end, he probably won’t care too much.
McGregor, as we know, is an unpredictable kind of guy. He says one thing then does the opposite, in a trend that’s been going on for years. In a since-deleted tweet, he made his intentions known to Chandler, who is ready to begin his training camp.
- Image via: @TheNotoriousMMA on X
McGregor warns Chandler
Chandler: “Going to be the best camp of my life…the time off has been needed.”
McGregor: “I’m on the gargle every night and still gonna smack the s*** out of you.”
For those who haven’t figured it out, “gargle” serve as Irish slang, meaning “beer” or a drink in general.
This is the kind of tweet that won’t surprise many out there. Conor has never been one to do things in a conventional manner, and we can’t imagine he’ll change his ways anytime soon. Either way, though, most fans just want to see this bout actually happen.
What do you believe will happen if Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler actually do square off? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
