Conor McGregor reacts after Paradigm Sports Management wins $5.1 million in breach of contract case with Manny Pacquiao

Conor McGregor is reacting after Paradigm Sports Management won $5.1 million in a breach of contract case with Manny Pacquiao.

Paradigm Sports Management, who also represent Conor McGregor, won a legal battle against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. The civil case was filed in the Superior Court of Orange County, California.

Pacquiao, has 72 fights to his resume, with 62 wins, 39 of those via KO.

It was earlier this week in a Californian court that a jury voted 9-3 in favor of Paradigm. Pacquiao, 44, has been ordered to pay $5.1 million to Paradigm as well as at least $2 million in attorney fees.

The legal battle came about after Paradigm claimed that the star boxer failed to disclose the representation agreement, he had with TGB Promotions.

Apparently Pacquiao announced his retirement in 2021 and last fought in August of that year against Yordenis Ugas. The boxing match with Ugas was one of the primary issues of the case. TGB Promotions was presenting the fight and were named as an interested party in the civil case.

It is likely that Pacquiao’s legal representatives will attempt to have the verdict overturned.

An attorney, Jason Aniel, representing Pacquiao issued a statement which read:

“The court has scheduled a hearing in June, and there are still legal issues that need to be addressed by the court before the case is fully resolved.”

Well, Conor McGregor took to ‘Twitter‘ with some advice for Manny Pacquiao:

“And don’t let it happen again, @MannyPacquiao.”

McGregor later suggested he would happily blow Manny’s head off in Bare Knuckle boxing.

I’ll blow his head off with a back hand in bare knuckle — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 4, 2023

There you have it, legal advice from none other than Conor McGregor.

