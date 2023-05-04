Bellator re-signs featherweight champion Cris Cyborg to a multi-fight deal

Cris Cyborg will be sticking around in Bellator for the foreseeable future.

On Thursday, Bellator announced via a press release and on social media that the promotion has inked a new multi-fight deal with their women’s featherweight champ, Cris Cyborg. Cyborg had been vocal about her contract and being a free agent but after some time in negotiations, she has re-signed with Bellator.

“It’s not every day you have the opportunity to re-sign the greatest women’s mixed martial artist to ever compete in the sport, but that’s exactly what we have done with Cris Cyborg,” Bellator President Scott Coker said in the press release. “There is no female athlete who can match what Cris has done inside or out of the cage and my favorite part about Cris is her continued willingness to take on all comers. So, if you’re a free agent looking to compete in the best women’s featherweight division in all of MMA, come test yourself against Bellator’s Cris Cyborg.”

Also in the press release, Cyborg announced she did receive multiple offers from several promotions but decided to stay with Bellator and defend her title.

“After receiving multiple offers from several promotions I’m very happy that I was able to come to terms with Bellator and remain the face of their women’s featherweight division,” said Cyborg. “Scott Coker is a promoter that I’ve worked with and respected for many years. He’s done so much to further women’s MMA and give us a platform to showcase our skills. When making this decision, it was important to me that I was signing with the organization that I felt had the biggest names and the top talent at 145 pounds for me to challenge myself against. There is no question that all the top female featherweights are signed with Bellator, and I can’t wait to get back in there and defend my belt.”

Cris Cyborg (26-2 and one No Contest) is coming off the fourth title defense of her featherweight title as she beat Arlene Blencowe by decision at Bellator 279 in April 2022. Prior to that, she knocked out Sinead Kavanagh, TKO’s Leslie Smith, and submitted Blenchowe for her other title defenses while winning the title by TKO against Julia Budd.

Cyborg is also the former UFC, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC featherweight champion with notable wins over Holly Holm, Marloes Coenen, and Gina Carano among others.

Who would you like to see Cris Cyborg fight next after she re-signed with Bellator?