search

Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou should just “bite the bullet” and return to UFC: “The money that he was offered, I’ve heard, was a very lucrative number”

By Susan Cox - May 4, 2023

Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou should just ‘bite the bullet’ and return to the UFC.

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC

Ngannou (17-3 MMA) has not fought in the Octagon since January of 2022 at UFC 270. The former UFC heavyweight champion last defeated Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) via unanimous decision. Following the victory and unable to come to terms on his UFC contract, the fighter was released from the promotion in January of this year and stripped of his title in the process.

Now a free agent, Ngannou has yet to land a new home. Apparently while BKFC and ONE Championship showed interest in signing ‘The Predator’, talks have fallen through.

Daniel Cormier believes that Ngannou should return to the UFC.

Speaking on his ESPN show ‘DC & RC’, Cormier shared his thoughts on Ngannou:

“It sucks because Francis was the man and he leaves, and now it seems like the options are very limited. He responded to ONE Championship this morning saying they’re being two-faced, but I’m telling you, it felt like the same thing that was happening to Lamar. I’m watching teams like, ‘You don’t have a quarterback, but you’re not interested in Lamar Jackson?’ This guy was the MVP of the NFL. It made no sense.”

Continuing, the 44-year-old commentator continued to compare Ngannou to Lamar Jackson saying (h/t MMAJunkie):

“To me, it’s the same thing. But ultimately Lamar Jackson ends up back (with the Baltimore Ravens). I believe that’s what Francis Ngannou should do. Francis Ngannou should just come back, because the reality is this: The money that he was offered, I’ve heard, was a very lucrative number. If he comes back, nothing changes. He walks right back into being in the heavyweight title picture, fighting for the championship, getting paid at that championship level.”

Concluding Cormier believes it’s time for Ngannou to get ‘busy’:

“You sometimes have to just bite the bullet and go, ‘You know what, I’m going to go back to what’s familiar.’ Because you and I both agree there are some very dangerous fights for him in the boxing arena. So while you may cash in one time, it may not be sustainable, and he’s also 36 years old. So he doesn’t have much time. He hasn’t fought since last January. He’s 36 years old. Time is of the essence for Francis Ngannou so he needs to get busy.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that Francis Ngannou should, perhaps hat in hand, approach the UFC? Do you think Dana White & Co. would take him back?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Francis Ngannou UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Manny Pacquiao

Conor McGregor reacts after Paradigm Sports Management wins $5.1 million in breach of contract case with Manny Pacquiao

Susan Cox - May 4, 2023
Drew Dober, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Drew Dober says Paddy Pimblett and his “protectors” shot down a potential fight: “It was a hard no from Paddy and a hard no from those protecting him too”

Susan Cox - May 4, 2023

Drew Dober says Paddy Pimblett and his ‘protectors’ shot down a potential fight. Drew Dober (26-11 MMA) is preparing for his upcoming lightweight bout with Matt Frevola (10-3 MMA) this coming Saturday, May 6th at […]

Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier reacts after UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones hints at early retirement: “I do believe that there are some challenges for Jon”

Fernando Quiles - May 4, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has weighed in on Jon Jones hinting at retirement. Jones is widely considered to be one of the best fighters to have ever stepped foot inside the Octagon. His […]

Conor McGregor, Roman Reigns
UFC

Former UFC champ Conor McGregor hints at potential WWE SummerSlam appearance: “SummerSlam I’ll pull in on the yacht”

Fernando Quiles - May 4, 2023

Conor McGregor may be a UFC megastar, but he’s taking aim at WWE’s “Head of the Table.” McGregor has not been shy in teasing a potential appearance on WWE TV. Back in 2016, McGregor’s agent, […]

Rich Franklin Israel Adesanya
Rich Franklin

Rich Franklin says Israel Adesanya is currently ranked 3rd for greatest middleweight of all time

Fernando Quiles - May 4, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Rich Franklin doesn’t think Israel Adesanya can lay claim to being the best, or even second-best, middleweight of all time. Adesanya is the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion. He’s a two-time 185-pound […]

Gilbert-Burns

Gilbert Burns explains why he accepted fight with Belal Muhammad despite being promised a title shot

Fernando Quiles - May 4, 2023
Devin Clark
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Devin Clark say his real UFC 288 opponent is coach Sayif Saud, expects to finish Kennedy Nzechukwu and face a ranked fighter next: "After I'm in the top-15, I'll start talking my shit"

Cole Shelton - May 3, 2023

Devin Clark has an interesting wrinkle ahead of his UFC 288 fight against Kennedy Nzechukwu. Clark is coming off an upset win over Da Un Jung in February and will now face Nzechukwu in an […]

Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker claims Israel Adesanya doesn't want to fight him again: "I’m the biggest threat to him and his reign"

Cole Shelton - May 3, 2023

Robert Whittaker believes Israel Adesanya doesn’t want to fight him again. After Adesanya reclaimed his middleweight title with a KO victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287, it was uncertain who would be next for […]

Henry Cejudo, Dana White
UFC

Henry Cejudo says beating Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 secures him a spot on “The Mount Rushmore of MMA"

Cole Shelton - May 3, 2023

Henry Cejudo believes he will enter the conversation as the best ever after UFC 288. Cejudo is the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion and retired following the first defense of his bantamweight title against […]

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287
UFC

Alex Pereira calls for a third MMA fight with Israel Adesanya: “Be real with your fans”

Cole Shelton - May 3, 2023

Alex Pereira is hoping to fight Israel Adesanya for the third time in MMA. Back at UFC 287, Pereira was looking to defend his middleweight title for the first time as he rematched Adesanya in […]