Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou should just “bite the bullet” and return to UFC: “The money that he was offered, I’ve heard, was a very lucrative number”

Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou should just ‘bite the bullet’ and return to the UFC.

Ngannou (17-3 MMA) has not fought in the Octagon since January of 2022 at UFC 270. The former UFC heavyweight champion last defeated Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) via unanimous decision. Following the victory and unable to come to terms on his UFC contract, the fighter was released from the promotion in January of this year and stripped of his title in the process.

Now a free agent, Ngannou has yet to land a new home. Apparently while BKFC and ONE Championship showed interest in signing ‘The Predator’, talks have fallen through.

Daniel Cormier believes that Ngannou should return to the UFC.

Speaking on his ESPN show ‘DC & RC’, Cormier shared his thoughts on Ngannou:

“It sucks because Francis was the man and he leaves, and now it seems like the options are very limited. He responded to ONE Championship this morning saying they’re being two-faced, but I’m telling you, it felt like the same thing that was happening to Lamar. I’m watching teams like, ‘You don’t have a quarterback, but you’re not interested in Lamar Jackson?’ This guy was the MVP of the NFL. It made no sense.”

Continuing, the 44-year-old commentator continued to compare Ngannou to Lamar Jackson saying (h/t MMAJunkie):

“To me, it’s the same thing. But ultimately Lamar Jackson ends up back (with the Baltimore Ravens). I believe that’s what Francis Ngannou should do. Francis Ngannou should just come back, because the reality is this: The money that he was offered, I’ve heard, was a very lucrative number. If he comes back, nothing changes. He walks right back into being in the heavyweight title picture, fighting for the championship, getting paid at that championship level.”

Concluding Cormier believes it’s time for Ngannou to get ‘busy’:

“You sometimes have to just bite the bullet and go, ‘You know what, I’m going to go back to what’s familiar.’ Because you and I both agree there are some very dangerous fights for him in the boxing arena. So while you may cash in one time, it may not be sustainable, and he’s also 36 years old. So he doesn’t have much time. He hasn’t fought since last January. He’s 36 years old. Time is of the essence for Francis Ngannou so he needs to get busy.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that Francis Ngannou should, perhaps hat in hand, approach the UFC? Do you think Dana White & Co. would take him back?

