search

Paradigm wins court case against Manny Pacquiao, boxer forced to pay $8 million: “Hopefully, Manny will have learned a lesson from the verdict”

By Cole Shelton - May 3, 2023

Paradigm has won its court case against Manny Pacquiao.

Manny Pacquiao

Back in January, Paradigm alleged that Pacquiao breached his contract with the management company, and claimed they suffered more than $20 million in damages for Pacquiao not honoring the contract.

Months later, Paradigm issued a press release announcing the management company won the court case against Pacquiao.

In the release the management company states: “The jury awarded Paradigm $5.1 million in damages against Manny Pacquiao for having breached Paradigm’s exclusive right to negotiate on his behalf by having entered into a secret agreement with TGB Promotions to engage in a bout and by having permitted others, including Sean Gibbons, to hold themselves out as his representatives. In addition to the damages awarded by the jury, Paradigm is entitled to collect 10% annual interest on the verdict amount dating back 3 years, as well as at least $2 million in attorneys’ fees. In sum, Pacquiao will have to pay more than $8 million to Paradigm. The jury also found that Pacquiao had acted in bad faith.”

Following the announcement, Paradigm’s founder and CEO, Audie Attar issued a brief statement on the ruling and was thrilled the court ruled in favor of them in their lawsuit against Pacquiao.

“We are elated to learn of the jury’s ruling in Paradigm’s favor in our suit against Manny Pacquiao. The jury plainly found that Pacquiao testified falsely in denying Paradigm’s claims against him, and his excuses for his conduct proves our case that a breach of contract was committed,” Attar said. “We are appreciative of the court’s time and the jury’s careful attention to the facts of this case. Hopefully, Manny will have learned a lesson from the verdict and will henceforth act with the honesty and integrity that was so lacking in his treatment of Paradigm.”

Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2) announced his retirement from boxing following his decision loss to Yordenis Ugas back in August of 2021. Yet, he has been in talks to come back – and has had three exhibitions in 2022. In his career, Pacquiao won 12 world titles in eight different weight classes and has notable wins over Keith Thurman, Adrien Broner, Tim Bradley, Shane Mosley, Oscar De La Hoya, and Ricky Hatton among others.

What do you make of Paradigm winning the lawsuit against Manny Pacquiao?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Manny Pacquiao

Related

Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis shares his picks for the Top 5 GOAT’s in sports history

Susan Cox - May 3, 2023
Francis Ngannou
Jake Paul

Jake Paul defends Francis Ngannou amidst reports of impending PFL signing: "Best heavyweight MMA fighter in the world"

Josh Evanoff - May 2, 2023

PFL’s Jake Paul has taken to social media to defend Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ is currently searching for his next home in MMA. In January, Ngannou left the UFC as the promotion’s reigning heavyweight champion, […]

Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder arrested on felony gun charges, 'The Bronze Bomber' reacts

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

Deontay Wilder was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning. According to TMZ Sports, Wilder was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles. The report states that LAPD officers claimed his Rolls-Royce […]

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul responds after Nate Diaz accuses him of being on steroids: "We haven’t forgotten that you tested positive for steroids. Let’s do 15 rounds"

Chris Taylor - April 28, 2023

Jake Paul has responded after his upcoming boxing opponent Nate Diaz accused him of being on steroids. Paul and Diaz are scheduled to collide on Saturday, August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, […]

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz calls for upcoming Jake Paul fight to be made 12 rounds: “Ur on steroids so let’s put that sh*t to work”

Susan Cox - April 28, 2023

Nate Diaz is calling for the upcoming fight with Jake Paul to be moved to 12 rounds. The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 5th  at […]

Max Holloway hoping for Mayweather/McGregor style clash with Gervonta Davis: "He's following Mayweather's recipe"

Josh Evanoff - April 26, 2023
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia was a huge pay-per-view success

Josh Evanoff - April 26, 2023

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia had a nice night of business over the weekend. ‘Tank’ and ‘KingRy’ collided in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view on Saturday night. The bout was viewed as one […]

Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather set for exhibition bout in June against MMA fighter John Gotti III - Grandson of famous mob boss

Cole Shelton - April 26, 2023

Floyd Mayweather will be returning to the ring in June. Mayweather’s promotion released a press release on Wednesday announcing that ‘Money’ will face MMA fighter John Gotti III in an exhibition bout on June 11 […]

Oscar De La Hoya, Ryan Garcia
Gervonta Davis

Oscar De La Hoya reveals he received “death threats” which kept him from attending Davis-Garcia post-fight press conference

Cole Shelton - April 25, 2023

Oscar De La Hoya has explained why he wasn’t in attendance for the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia post-fight press conference. De La Hoya is Garcia’s longtime promoter and he was vocal about how confident […]

Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Nate Diaz reacts after Jake Paul accepts KSI’s offer to serve as the backup fighter on August 5: “I’ll fight someone who can really fight”

Harry Kettle - April 25, 2023

Nate Diaz has reacted to Jake Paul accepting KSI’s offer for the YouTuber to be a back-up fighter for their bout on August 5. Earlier this month, it was announced that Nate Diaz and Jake […]