Paradigm wins court case against Manny Pacquiao, boxer forced to pay $8 million: “Hopefully, Manny will have learned a lesson from the verdict”

Paradigm has won its court case against Manny Pacquiao.

Back in January, Paradigm alleged that Pacquiao breached his contract with the management company, and claimed they suffered more than $20 million in damages for Pacquiao not honoring the contract.

Months later, Paradigm issued a press release announcing the management company won the court case against Pacquiao.

In the release the management company states: “The jury awarded Paradigm $5.1 million in damages against Manny Pacquiao for having breached Paradigm’s exclusive right to negotiate on his behalf by having entered into a secret agreement with TGB Promotions to engage in a bout and by having permitted others, including Sean Gibbons, to hold themselves out as his representatives. In addition to the damages awarded by the jury, Paradigm is entitled to collect 10% annual interest on the verdict amount dating back 3 years, as well as at least $2 million in attorneys’ fees. In sum, Pacquiao will have to pay more than $8 million to Paradigm. The jury also found that Pacquiao had acted in bad faith.”

Following the announcement, Paradigm’s founder and CEO, Audie Attar issued a brief statement on the ruling and was thrilled the court ruled in favor of them in their lawsuit against Pacquiao.

“We are elated to learn of the jury’s ruling in Paradigm’s favor in our suit against Manny Pacquiao. The jury plainly found that Pacquiao testified falsely in denying Paradigm’s claims against him, and his excuses for his conduct proves our case that a breach of contract was committed,” Attar said. “We are appreciative of the court’s time and the jury’s careful attention to the facts of this case. Hopefully, Manny will have learned a lesson from the verdict and will henceforth act with the honesty and integrity that was so lacking in his treatment of Paradigm.”

Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2) announced his retirement from boxing following his decision loss to Yordenis Ugas back in August of 2021. Yet, he has been in talks to come back – and has had three exhibitions in 2022. In his career, Pacquiao won 12 world titles in eight different weight classes and has notable wins over Keith Thurman, Adrien Broner, Tim Bradley, Shane Mosley, Oscar De La Hoya, and Ricky Hatton among others.

What do you make of Paradigm winning the lawsuit against Manny Pacquiao?