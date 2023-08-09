Dana White discusses the possibility of Nate Diaz returning to the UFC following loss to Jake Paul in boxing

UFC president Dana White has spoken about the possibility of Nate Diaz returning to the promotion in the future.

Last weekend, Nate Diaz fell short in his attempt at defeating Jake Paul in the boxing ring. It was a fairly one-sided affair, although the king of Stockton did manage to have a few fun moments in there. Either way, though, he lost, and many have since questioned what’s going to be next for him.

At the age of 38, many believe he’s done at the elite level in mixed martial arts. With that being said, Diaz has always made it clear that he’d be open to a UFC return if it was presented to him.

When Dana White was asked about the idea, he had the following to say.

White on Nate Diaz potentially returning to the UFC: The Diaz brothers are two iconic fighters that everyone will remember and talk about. White says this will always be Nate's house and we'll see about whether he returns in the future. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 9, 2023

White commends Diaz for going the distance in boxing against a guy in his 20s who is four weight classes (in boxing) bigger than he is. He's happy for Diaz and his success and felt he looked the best of any former MMA fighter against Paul. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 9, 2023

