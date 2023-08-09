Dana White discusses the possibility of Nate Diaz returning to the UFC following loss to Jake Paul in boxing

By Harry Kettle - August 9, 2023
UFC president Dana White has spoken about the possibility of Nate Diaz returning to the promotion in the future.

Dana White Nate Diaz

Last weekend, Nate Diaz fell short in his attempt at defeating Jake Paul in the boxing ring. It was a fairly one-sided affair, although the king of Stockton did manage to have a few fun moments in there. Either way, though, he lost, and many have since questioned what’s going to be next for him.

RELATED: NATE DIAZ RECALLS A STORY OF DANA WHITE TAKING HIM GAMBLING AND GIVING HIM “A BUNCH OF MONEY”

At the age of 38, many believe he’s done at the elite level in mixed martial arts. With that being said, Diaz has always made it clear that he’d be open to a UFC return if it was presented to him.

When Dana White was asked about the idea, he had the following to say.

“White on Nate Diaz potentially returning to the UFC: The Diaz brothers are two iconic fighters that everyone will remember and talk about. White says this will always be Nate’s house and we’ll see about whether he returns in the future.”

White praises Diaz

“White commends Diaz for going the distance in boxing against a guy in his 20s who is four weight classes (in boxing) bigger than he is. He’s happy for Diaz and his success and felt he looked the best of any former MMA fighter against Paul.”

Nate Diaz is the definition of an enigma in the combat sports game. Still, given his relationship with Dana White, you’d have to think that this is on the table, at the very least.

Would you be interested in seeing Nate Diaz return to the UFC? If he does, who do you believe he should face? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Nate Diaz UFC

Related

Michael Chandler, UFC, Black History Month

Dana White says Conor McGregor is ready to fight and confirms Michael Chandler will be his opponent

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2023
Dana White and Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Dana White responds after Stephen Thompson says he still hopes to be paid for canceled Michel Pereira fight: “You decided not to fight”

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Dana White has taken aim at Stephen Thompson.

Dana White and Cory Sandhagen
Dana White

Dana White praises "f***ing stud" Cory Sandhagen for his win over Rob Font at UFC Nashville

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Dana White has nothing but praise for Cory Sandhagen.

Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya set to defend middleweight title in main event of UFC 293 against Sean Strickland

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Israel Adesanya will be defending his middleweight title in Australia.

T.J. Dillashaw
UFC

T.J. Dillashaw admits that retirement could be temporary: "I'm still the best guy in the weight class"

Josh Evanoff - August 8, 2023

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw will likely be back if all goes well.

Logan Paul and Conor McGregor

Logan Paul taunts Conor McGregor after Dillon Danis announcement: "You're next"

Josh Evanoff - August 8, 2023
Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor backs Dillon Danis as Bellator fighter is booked to box Logan Paul: "They're about to learn"

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Conor McGregor is backing Dillon Danis in his boxing debut.

SEan-Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland explains why he’s “jealous” of Jake Paul

Susan Cox - August 8, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is explaining why he’s a little bit ‘jealous’ of Jake Paul.

Vicente Luque
UFC

Vicente Luque believes Rafael dos Anjos is the "perfect fight" for his return at UFC Vegas 78: "I do believe I can finish him"

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Vicente Luque needed to make some changes after losing back-to-back fights.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland insinuates he will be fighting Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: “To war China man”

Susan Cox - August 8, 2023

Sean Strickland is insinuating that he will be fighting Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 293.