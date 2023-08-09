Dana White unloads on TUF production team for “f*****g irresponsible” coaches’ challenge between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Every year on TUF, the two coaches face off in a challenge for a chance to win money for themselves and their team. Dana White always says it is his favorite part of the season and on Tuesday’s episode, he was looking forward to seeing how Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler would fare in their challenge.
The challenge ended up being UFC trivia but the twist was the two were answering questions in the cold tub. However, the challenge lasted nearly 30 minutes in 37-degree Fahrenheit water which Dana White was not happy about.
“I’m going to tell you this, it was a huge, huge f*****g clusterf**k by the production team that shot this thing,” Dana White said to TheMacLife. “Completely f*****g irresponsible, completely a s**t show, and both of them could have been hurt during this. It was f*****g ridiculous what happened during the coaches’ challenge.”
Dana White says he’s ‘f*****g pissed off about’ challenge
When asked if Dana White was impressed with how Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler handled it, the UFC boss just doubled down on being angry with the challenge.
“I did 37 degrees in New York for seven minutes. We did two days at six minutes, we did the last day at seven minutes. These guys did this thing for almost 30 minutes,” White added. “Dangerous, stupid, irresponsible, and just completely f*****g ridiculous on the part of the production crew that handled the coaches’ challenge. I was literally f*****g pissed off about it. Disgusting. Won’t happen again.”
After Conor McGregor won the coaches’ challenge, both he and Michael Chandler got out of the tub and had red marks all over their bodies from the freezing cold water.
Ultimately, after Dana White’s comments, it’s fair to say that a cold plunge will never happen again a TUF coaches’ challenge following Tuesday’s episode.
