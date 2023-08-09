Dana White unloads on TUF production team for “f*****g irresponsible” coaches’ challenge between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Dana White is not happy with how the TUF 31 coaches’ challenge played out.

Every year on TUF, the two coaches face off in a challenge for a chance to win money for themselves and their team. Dana White always says it is his favorite part of the season and on Tuesday’s episode, he was looking forward to seeing how Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler would fare in their challenge.

The challenge ended up being UFC trivia but the twist was the two were answering questions in the cold tub. However, the challenge lasted nearly 30 minutes in 37-degree Fahrenheit water which Dana White was not happy about.

“I’m going to tell you this, it was a huge, huge f*****g clusterf**k by the production team that shot this thing,” Dana White said to TheMacLife. “Completely f*****g irresponsible, completely a s**t show, and both of them could have been hurt during this. It was f*****g ridiculous what happened during the coaches’ challenge.”