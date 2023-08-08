Logan Paul taunts Conor McGregor after Dillon Danis announcement: “You’re next”

By Josh Evanoff - August 8, 2023
Logan Paul seemingly has a target on UFC star Conor McGregor after his boxing match against Dillon Danis.

Logan Paul and Conor McGregor

‘The Maverick’ isn’t as active in the boxing ring as his brother Jake Paul, but still competes from time to time. Last fighting Floyd Mayweather to a no-contest in a June 2021 exhibition, Logan Paul recently announced his return. Late last month, he, alongside KSI, were announced for a pay-per-view event in October.

‘The Nightmare’ recently had his opponent revealed in the form of Tommy Fury. Earlier today, it was announced that Logan Paul will face Dillon Danis at the event. ‘El Jefe’ was previously booked to face KSI in a boxing match earlier this year, but withdrew for unknown reasons. It’ll be Conor McGregor’s teammate’s first combat sports appearance since a 2019 submission win in the Bellator cage.

Ahead of Dillon Danis’ boxing debut, he’s received support from the aforementioned Conor McGregor. On social media, ‘The Notorious’ has promoted the fight, while also stating that Logan Paul was “about to learn” in October. Now, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has responded on X.

RELATED: KSI MOCKS JAKE PAUL’S WORLD CHAMPION COMMENTS AFTER NATE DIAZ WIN: “QUITE DELUSIONAL”

On social media, Logan Paul told Conor McGregor that he was next after his fight with Dillon Danis. The comment is interesting given his brother Jake Paul is currently feuding with the Irishman. Fresh off his win over Nate Diaz on Saturday night, ‘The Problem Child’ took aim at the former UFC champion.

The two have been going back and forth ever since then, but Logan Paul has now also taken an interest in Conor McGregor. While likely to ruffle his brother’s feathers, he still has to go through Dillon Danis in October, if the fight happens.

What do you make of this back-and-forth between Logan Paul and Conor McGregor? Will you watch his boxing match with Dillon Danis?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dillon Danis Logan Paul UFC

