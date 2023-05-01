Conor McGregor issues statement after squaring off with Mike Perry at last weekend’s BKFC 41 event

Conor McGregor has issued a statement after squaring off with Mike Perry at last weekend’s BKFC 41 event.

BKFC 41 took place on Saturday, April 29th at the 1st Bank Center in Denver, Colorado.

The main event featured Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold. It was to be Mike Perry who would secure his third consecutive bare-knuckle boxing win with the promotion, handing Rockhold his 1st loss.

Excitement reigned supreme both in and outside of the ring. Conor McGregor was in the crowd consuming his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey and was seen yelling advice to several of the BKFC combatants.

Perry invited ‘The Notorious’ into the ring following his win and the two proceeded to exchange words. The Irishman went on to pose with the BKFC belt as he and ‘Platinum’ stared each other down.

Posting a picture to ‘Instagram‘, McGregor issued the following statement:

“Call me ‘slicey’ bare paw. Styles make fights. As well as rulesets. As well as everything. If you are scared go to church. I was called into the bare knuckle ring last night. I fear nothing. No man that breathes air. I only fear God and abide by God and if God guides me to a professional bare knuckle fight in my time for my new world title, I do. Great night last night. It’s real interesting out there for sure. Congrats to the fighters. Two of my old foes competed in a barn buster and a guy who Cowboy submitted in a round is now the man in this sport beating a former middle weight world champion. Incredible. Think about that for a second. Understand that as fans what fighting is. Take note of it. What fighting is, is a new day every day. Every fight with every person on every given day. Is different. It’s why I love it so much. It’s why I respect it so much. Fighting is different. End of. This fight took place in the 185lb division. I’ve not fought at that weight before but I can get there nicely as a refrigerator freezer. For sure. Who knows but God and I trust God.”

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) have been going head-to-head as the coaches of TUF 31 and are set to battle it out in the Octagon later this year.

What do you think of McGregor’s statement on Instagram?

