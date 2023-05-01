Darren Till congratulates Mike Perry following his win over Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41: “Congrats to my best friend”

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has praised Mike Perry following his latest bare-knuckle boxing victory over the weekend.

It’s no secret that Mike Perry is very good at bare-knuckle boxing. During his time with BKFC, he has been able to accumulate a 3-0 record with the promotion.

In addition to that, he’s made headlines for being one of the most brutal fighters there – and perhaps in the entirety of combat sports.

Last weekend, he continued his winning streak when he went toe to toe with Luke Rockhold. After a grueling affair, Perry was able to force Rockhold to quit after cracking several of his teeth during their contest.

Many are now wondering what the future holds for him and if this tweet is to be believed, there’s a chance we could finally see him lock horns with Darren Till.

Congrats to my best friend @PlatinumPerry on the fight last night #WhatNeverWas pic.twitter.com/cHWLqEXt5e — D (@darrentill2) April 30, 2023

Till praises Perry

One tweet isn’t enough to signify that these two will throw down. With that being said, this is the kind of bout that fans have been waiting a long time to see.

Till and Perry were once both on the rise in the welterweight division. It seemed as if they were on a collision course, but the UFC never pulled the trigger and booked the fight.

Now, neither man is signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Till is a free agent, whereas Perry is doing his thing in BKFC.

Anyone out there who wants to make big money will understand that this showdown is exactly what fans will pay to see.

Do you want to see Darren Till battle Mike Perry in bare-knuckle boxing? Who do you believe the favorite would be if they did fight?