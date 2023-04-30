search
Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes react to Conor McGregor yelling advice during their fight at BKFC 41

By Fernando Quiles - April 30, 2023
Conor McGregor BKFC

Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes were both aware that Conor McGregor was in the crowd shouting advice during their BKFC 41 clash.

Alvarez and Mendes, both former opponents of McGregor, went one-on-one inside 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado. The well-known MMA veterans were competing under bare knuckle rules. This one had its share of knockdowns, much to the delight of the crowd. The bout went the distance and Alvarez earned the split nod in a barn burner.

McGregor turned heads when he arrived at the venue and he enjoyed watching his former rivals slug it out. The “Notorious” one was even shouting advice at both Alvarez and Mendes.

Alvarez & Mendes Chime In On Conor McGregor’s Advice

Conor McGregor BKFC 41

(via Phil Lambert/BKFC)

Helen Yee interviewed Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes backstage after their five-round tilt, and the fighters discussed hearing McGregor from the crowd.

“I think I heard him maybe once there towards the end, but that was pretty much it,” Mendes said.

At first, Alvarez thought McGregor was fully on his side.

“I thought he going for me and I did something and I said, ‘Good job’ to him, but I heard that he was telling him stuff,” Alvarez said. “So, I think he was playing both sides during the fight.”

Conor McGregor remained in the crowd for the BKFC 41 main event, which featured a clash between Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold. Perry won the fight in the second round after Rockhold called it quits due to a jaw injury. After the fight, McGregor made his way to the ring and exchanged pleasantries with Perry. He even teased possibly having a bare knuckle fight.

“It’s an incredible setup here,” McGregor said during a brief post-fight interview inside the ring. “Incredible matchmaking. Incredible storytelling. Oh, you had to come here. I flew straight away; I was not going to miss this. And it did not disappoint. All these fighters who step in here are warriors and all have my respect. And I am into this game, yeah. We be into this, yeah. We’ve already got the belt. How am I just showing up here and I’ve already got the belt? Come get it baby! Come get the strap baby!”

