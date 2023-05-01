Justin Gaethje says Dustin Poirier “said no” to coaching a season of The Ultimate Fighter: “$80k to go f**king six weeks away from my family? No thanks.”

Justin Gaethje says Dustin Poirier ‘said no’ to coaching a season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Gaethje (24-4 MMA) and Poirier (29-7 MMA) have a history together. They fought back in 2018 where it was ‘The Highlight’ who went down to defeat by way to TKO courtesy of ‘The Diamond’.

It’s unclear if there will be a rematch between the two lightweight fighters.

One thing is known, they will not be entertaining the idea of coaching ‘The Ultimate Fighter’.

Speaking with Daniel Cormier on the golf course, Justin Gaethje shared how much ‘TUF’ coaches get paid (h/t MMANews):

“Before I signed the Fiziev fight, they asked me if I wanted to do ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ against Poirier, and he said no. I don’t blame him. Shit, I wouldn’t do it if I was him. I’ve got that much money, what are you gonna pay me $80,000 to go f**king six weeks away from my family? No thanks.”

It’s not known if the amount offered is a standard paycheck for all TUF coaches or if it varies dependent on who the fighter is (likely the case with Conor McGregor).

Justin Gaethje, 34, most recently defeated Rafael Fiziev (12-2 MMA) this past March at UFC 286.

Dustin Poirier, 34, last fought in November of last year, defeating Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) at UFC 281.

Do you think $80K for a TUF coaching gig is good coin? Would you like to see Gaethje vs Poirier II inside of the Octagon?

