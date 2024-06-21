Conor McGregor issues fiery response to Chael Sonnen’s rehab claims: “Shut your pie hole!”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor didn’t take long to address Chael Sonnen’s recent claims that his UFC 303 withdrawal was due to substance abuse.

McGregor was supposed to face Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event on June 29 in Las Vegas. But, he withdrew from the fight last weekend due to injury, leading to the new UFC 303 main event between Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka.

The mystery surrounding McGregor’s withdrawal continued following his announced fight cancelation. On Friday, McGregor took to social media to explain that he suffered an injury to his pinkie toe that forced him to halt fight camp.

Sonnen, one of the top UFC analysts at ESPN, recently speculated that McGregor was in rehab for substance abuse, and his injury claims were a ruse.