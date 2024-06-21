Conor McGregor issues fiery response to Chael Sonnen’s rehab claims: “Shut your pie hole!”

By Curtis Calhoun - June 21, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor didn’t take long to address Chael Sonnen’s recent claims that his UFC 303 withdrawal was due to substance abuse.

Conor McGregor, Chael Sonnen

McGregor was supposed to face Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event on June 29 in Las Vegas. But, he withdrew from the fight last weekend due to injury, leading to the new UFC 303 main event between Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka.

The mystery surrounding McGregor’s withdrawal continued following his announced fight cancelation. On Friday, McGregor took to social media to explain that he suffered an injury to his pinkie toe that forced him to halt fight camp.

Sonnen, one of the top UFC analysts at ESPN, recently speculated that McGregor was in rehab for substance abuse, and his injury claims were a ruse.

Conor McGregor blasts “Hoe” Chael Sonnen after rehab claims

In a recent tweet, McGregor attacked Sonnen for his recent claims about his UFC 303 withdrawal.

“Chael [Sonnen] shut your pie hole, hoe,” McGregor tweeted Friday. “You tap from ground and pound.”

Sonnen hasn’t responded to McGregor’s fiery rhetoric as of this writing.

McGregor vs. Chandler is expected to be rescheduled for later this year, potentially UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere. It’s uncertain how long McGregor will need to recover from the toe injury fully.

McGregor is looking to get back on track in his fighting career after losses in three of his last four fights. He hasn’t won since a first-round finish of Donald Cerrone in 2020.

Sonnen pivoted on his previous claims in recent days, stating that he didn’t know for sure if McGregor was in rehab, but that he thought that was the case. There’s no direct evidence that McGregor has been in rehabilitation for any form of substance abuse.

After McGregor squashed conspiracy theories regarding his UFC 303 withdrawal, he turned his attention to resuming his fighting career. As for Sonnen, if seems any cordiality between him and McGregor has fizzled.

