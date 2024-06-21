Alex Pereira reveals the one thing Jiri Prochazka changed from their first fight ahead of UFC 303 rematch

By Curtis Calhoun - June 21, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira feels Jiří Procházka demonstrated one massive change ahead of their UFC 303 rematch.

Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka

Pereira and Procházka will clash on days’ notice to headline UFC 303 on June 29 in Las Vegas. The rematch came together after Conor McGregor, who was supposed to face Michael Chandler in the main event, withdrew from the card due to a toe injury.

The UFC scrambled to rebuild the UFC 303 event after McGregor’s absence, and Pereira and Procházka stepped up to run back their UFC 295 clash.

It’s been seven months since Pereira and Procházka fought for the then-vacant title at UFC 295. Since then, Pereira has defeated Jamahal Hill, and Procházka got back in the win column after the loss to Pereira with a come-from-behind victory over Aleksandar Rakić.

Pereira recently watched Procházka’s UFC 300 performance and shared what he took away from watching the tape.

Alex Pereira analyzes Jiří Procházka’s UFC 300 performance

During a recent interview with TheMacLife‘s Oscar Willis, Pereira was asked to point to one thing Procházka changed since their first fight at UFC 295.

“I don’t think he would’ve changed that much, it hasn’t been that long,” Pereira said of Procházka. “I was just watching his last fight [at UFC 300] yesterday. Obviously, you can’t compare because it’s a different fight. I don’t think he was able to change that much since our last fight. But if there’s one thing that he could’ve maybe changed, it’s his takedown defense.”

Pereira and Procházka will likely battle in another standup war for as long as the fight lasts at UFC 303. But, Procházka has the better grappling, although Pereira has proven difficult to hold down after takedown attempts prove successful.

Just months after their first fight, Pereira and Procházka will battle under another high-stakes spotlight. Pereira will look to replicate his previous success, while Procházka seeks revenge and the light heavyweight belt.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka UFC

