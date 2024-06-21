Alex Pereira reveals the one thing Jiri Prochazka changed from their first fight ahead of UFC 303 rematch

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira feels Jiří Procházka demonstrated one massive change ahead of their UFC 303 rematch.

Pereira and Procházka will clash on days’ notice to headline UFC 303 on June 29 in Las Vegas. The rematch came together after Conor McGregor, who was supposed to face Michael Chandler in the main event, withdrew from the card due to a toe injury.

The UFC scrambled to rebuild the UFC 303 event after McGregor’s absence, and Pereira and Procházka stepped up to run back their UFC 295 clash.

It’s been seven months since Pereira and Procházka fought for the then-vacant title at UFC 295. Since then, Pereira has defeated Jamahal Hill, and Procházka got back in the win column after the loss to Pereira with a come-from-behind victory over Aleksandar Rakić.

Pereira recently watched Procházka’s UFC 300 performance and shared what he took away from watching the tape.