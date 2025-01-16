Conor McGregor faces new civil lawsuit over alleged NBA Finals incident

A woman is suing UFC star Conor McGregor over an alleged sexual assault at an NBA Finals game in 2023.

Back in 2023, Conor McGregor attended an NBA Finals game between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. It was a notable evening for a couple of reasons, with one of the first being that the Irishman legitimately hurt the Heat mascot during a skit at half-time.

RELATED: Dana White shoots down rumors of Conor McGregor boxing Logan Paul or KSI

In addition to that, we heard at the time that McGregor was being accused of sexual assault. Eventually, though, it was determined that criminal charges would not be pursued.

Now, however, the woman in question has opted to sue McGregor, as reported by Front Office Sports.