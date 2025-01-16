Conor McGregor faces new civil lawsuit over alleged NBA Finals incident
A woman is suing UFC star Conor McGregor over an alleged sexual assault at an NBA Finals game in 2023.
Back in 2023, Conor McGregor attended an NBA Finals game between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. It was a notable evening for a couple of reasons, with one of the first being that the Irishman legitimately hurt the Heat mascot during a skit at half-time.
In addition to that, we heard at the time that McGregor was being accused of sexual assault. Eventually, though, it was determined that criminal charges would not be pursued.
Now, however, the woman in question has opted to sue McGregor, as reported by Front Office Sports.
More legal trouble for McGregor
“An anonymous woman filed a lawsuit Tuesday night in Florida, saying McGregor sexually assaulted her at an NBA game in 2023. The Miami Heat, who were hosting a 2023 Finals game, are also named as defendants for overserving McGregor.
“The incident first came to light days after the game, when the victim reported the incident to Miami police. That fall, the state attorney’s office announced it would not seek criminal charges in the case.
“The case was filed in the Southern District of Florida and also lists Basketball Properties LLC, which operates the Kaseya Center, as a defendant. She is seeking past and future medical treatment, compensatory damages that exceed $75,000, litigation costs, and other relief.
“The suit alleges that team and arena staff continued to supply the boxer with alcoholic beverages after he was clearly intoxicated.”
