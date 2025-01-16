UFC icon Clay Guida released after nearly two decades

UFC legend Clay Guida has reportedly been released from the promotion after almost two decades with the company.

When you talk about legendary figures in the world of mixed martial arts, Clay Guida has to be part of the conversation. We’re talking about a man who has been there and done it all, with his UFC debut coming all the way back in October 2006. His actual MMA debut, meanwhile, happened in July 2003. He has had the highest of highs and the lowest of lows but through it all, the 43-year-old veteran has always managed to entertain us.

Unfortunately, Guida has been going through a tough run of form as of late. He’s lost three on the bounce and four of his last five, with his latest defeat coming at the hands of Chase Hooper. He was submitted by the youngster in the first round, which served as the 12th submission defeat of his career.

Now, the moment that many fans have been dreading has finally arrived. As per UFC Roster Watch, Clay Guida has been released from his contract with the promotion.