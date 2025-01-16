UFC icon Clay Guida released after nearly two decades

By Harry Kettle - January 16, 2025

UFC legend Clay Guida has reportedly been released from the promotion after almost two decades with the company.

Clay Guida

When you talk about legendary figures in the world of mixed martial arts, Clay Guida has to be part of the conversation. We’re talking about a man who has been there and done it all, with his UFC debut coming all the way back in October 2006. His actual MMA debut, meanwhile, happened in July 2003. He has had the highest of highs and the lowest of lows but through it all, the 43-year-old veteran has always managed to entertain us.

RELATED: Dana White names three fighters who should retire following their losses at UFC 310

Unfortunately, Guida has been going through a tough run of form as of late. He’s lost three on the bounce and four of his last five, with his latest defeat coming at the hands of Chase Hooper. He was submitted by the youngster in the first round, which served as the 12th submission defeat of his career.

Now, the moment that many fans have been dreading has finally arrived. As per UFC Roster Watch, Clay Guida has been released from his contract with the promotion.

Guida released by UFC

Of course, many fans aren’t happy about this move, with one commenting the following on the post.

“No respect for the fighters anymore. Guida was one of the founding blocks of the UFC, he was fighting in the UFC when it was just lifting off the ground. He should get some sort of public recognition for his contributions to MMA and Dana White’s massive bank account.”

We’d like to take this time to wish Clay all the best as he moves on to his next venture.

What is your favorite memory from the career of Clay Guida? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

