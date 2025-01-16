Umar Nurmagomedov explains key holes in Merab Dvalishvili’s game ahead of UFC 311: ‘I can’t lose to him’

Umar Nurmagomedov Reveals Key Factors in Merab Dvalishvili Fight

Appearing on “Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry,” Umar Nurmagomedov shared where he believes Merab Dvalishvili has difficulty in his fights.

“Brother, for this fight, what I think, I will not go back,” Nurmagomedov said. “Merab doing takedowns, taking the legs when someone going up and he wait, wait always. His wrestling, his punches, I will not wait for him. I will attack. When you attack him, he going back and when you’re going back you very hard to take down. Stylistically, I think it’s gonna be very hard fight for him. Even if he will take my leg. Okay, then what? He have to take me down, but I have not bad defense I think. We’re gonna see.”

Nurmagomedov was then asked what areas he believes he excels over Dvalishvili.

“Everywhere,” Nurmagomedov said. “I can’t lose to him. I don’t know any position he have better than me, nothing. Okay, he taking down. I’m going to explain one thing too. He beginning to win fights when opponents tire. When they good, when they in shape to beginning, I don’t see how he beats someone in first round.”

It won’t be long to find out if Nurmagomedov can back his words and capture the bantamweight title. Up to this point, Nurmagomedov has gone undefeated as a pro. Will he walk out of the Intuit Dome with a UFC championship or will he suffer his first defeat?

Be sure to head over to our homepage this Saturday for live coverage of UFC 311.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.