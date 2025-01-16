Umar Nurmagomedov explains key holes in Merab Dvalishvili’s game ahead of UFC 311: ‘I can’t lose to him’

By Fernando Quiles - January 16, 2025

Umar Nurmagomedov doesn’t see any aspect of the MMA game where Merab Dvalishvili can get ahead of him.

Umar Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov is set to challenge Dvalishvili for the UFC Bantamweight Championship this Saturday night. The title fight will serve as the co-headliner for UFC 311, the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2025. While Dvalishvili is looking for his first successful UFC title defense, Nurmagomedov plans to win UFC gold for the first time in his career.

Just ahead of fight night, Nurmagomedov has explained why he doesn’t believe the champion stands a chance against him.

Umar Nurmagomedov Reveals Key Factors in Merab Dvalishvili Fight

Appearing on “Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry,” Umar Nurmagomedov shared where he believes Merab Dvalishvili has difficulty in his fights.

“Brother, for this fight, what I think, I will not go back,” Nurmagomedov said. “Merab doing takedowns, taking the legs when someone going up and he wait, wait always. His wrestling, his punches, I will not wait for him. I will attack. When you attack him, he going back and when you’re going back you very hard to take down. Stylistically, I think it’s gonna be very hard fight for him. Even if he will take my leg. Okay, then what? He have to take me down, but I have not bad defense I think. We’re gonna see.”

Nurmagomedov was then asked what areas he believes he excels over Dvalishvili.

“Everywhere,” Nurmagomedov said. “I can’t lose to him. I don’t know any position he have better than me, nothing. Okay, he taking down. I’m going to explain one thing too. He beginning to win fights when opponents tire. When they good, when they in shape to beginning, I don’t see how he beats someone in first round.”

It won’t be long to find out if Nurmagomedov can back his words and capture the bantamweight title. Up to this point, Nurmagomedov has gone undefeated as a pro. Will he walk out of the Intuit Dome with a UFC championship or will he suffer his first defeat?

