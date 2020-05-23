Colby Covington responds to Drew McIntyre’s request for unsanctioned fight outside of WWE

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has teased an eventual move to pro wrestling and WWE champion Drew McIntyre has taken notice.

Back in April, ‘Chaos‘ expressed his desire to make the move to pro wrestling in 2021, vowing to “make wrestling real again”. Those comments caught the attention of reigning World Wrestling Entertainment champion Drew McIntyre, who responded by challenging Covington to an unsanctioned fight outside of the WWE.

“If [Colby Covington] wants this unsanctioned fight outside of WWE, I’m willing to fight him in a bar or something,” Drew McIntyre told ESPN. “There’s a reason there’s different weight classes [in MMA]. I’m about 100 pounds heavier than the guy, I’m a foot taller than the guy. I’m willing to have an actual fight with him if he wants an unsanctioned fight. It’ll put more eyes on the product. Perfectly happy with me.”

McIntyre continued:

“I’ll smash his head in, I’ll shut him up. I’ll break his jaw like [Kamaru] Usman did, and then more people watch WWE. So, Colby Covington, I’ll fight you. No title shot though, that’s reserved for the WWE superstars.”

Now in a recent interview with Mike Heck of MMAFighting, Covington responded to the WWE Champion.

“Last time I was on here, we were talking about Drew McIntyre,” Covington said. “You signed a man’s death certificate. Now you’re gonna have to get Drew McIntyre’s blood on your hands. Because now he’s talking all crazy out there like he wants to fight in an unsanctioned fight. I’m not afraid of a fight, I love to fight. The world is a strange place right now. Usually, I can fight anybody whenever I want, just ask Dana White. But the world’s a strange place, so I’m having a hard time fighting Drew McIntyre. But, I’m going to fight him soon.”

Colby Covington continued by suggesting that he was not surprised to see the callout from the WWE’s newly crowned champion.

“I’m not surprised. He sees the way I draw. I’m the king of the UFC right now. I’m the most controversial and talked-about fighter. Everybody can’t keep my name out of their mouth. I’m living rent-free in every fighter’s head. Everybody talks about me and everybody wants to be me. The thing with the WWE is everybody thinks that I’m just gonna leave the UFC and go to the WWE. No, I can do both at the same time. I’m still young, I’m 32 years young, I’m not even in my prime yet. I’m still getting better every single day, stronger every day, better cardio, and everybody knows how good my cardio is. They call me ‘The Cardio King’ for a reason.”

Colby Covington is hoping to compete in both the UFC and WWE while whooping the asses of McIntyre, Usman and Masvidal in the process.

“So I want to do both at the same time. I want to go whoop Drew McIntyre’s ass in an unsanctioned fight, maybe over in Saudi Arabia, maybe in his home country of Scotland. And I want to go whoop ‘Marty Fakenewsman’’s ass and ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal’s ass!”

