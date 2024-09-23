Raul Rosas Jr. requests the UFC provide him with a ranked opponent next: “I know I’m ready”

Raul Rosas Jr believes he should be given a ranked opponent in his next fight with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

As we know, Raul Rosas Jr is a pretty impressive – and ambitious – young man. Following his successful appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series two years ago, he signed a deal with the promotion. Since then, he’s been able to put together a 4-1 record with the company, which has included three finishes.

The 19-year-old, who will enter his 20s in a few weeks, most recently picked up a win at Noche UFC as his impressive run continues. Now, however, it’s all about working out how to scale up from here.

In a recent interview, Rosas Jr made it known that he wants to fight a top 15 guy next.