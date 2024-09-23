Raul Rosas Jr. requests the UFC provide him with a ranked opponent next: “I know I’m ready”
Raul Rosas Jr believes he should be given a ranked opponent in his next fight with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
As we know, Raul Rosas Jr is a pretty impressive – and ambitious – young man. Following his successful appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series two years ago, he signed a deal with the promotion. Since then, he’s been able to put together a 4-1 record with the company, which has included three finishes.
RELATED: Raul Rosas Jr. plans to retire as a UFC champion by his 25th birthday
The 19-year-old, who will enter his 20s in a few weeks, most recently picked up a win at Noche UFC as his impressive run continues. Now, however, it’s all about working out how to scale up from here.
In a recent interview, Rosas Jr made it known that he wants to fight a top 15 guy next.
Rosas Jr wants ranked opponent
“The thing about me is that I like challenges,” Rosas told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “I want a challenge. I want to test myself, and now I feel very comfortable being in the cage, and I keep getting more comfortable every time I step in there. I feel comfortable fighting a top-15 opponent.
“Personally, I know I’m ready. But even if I’m not ready, I’ll figure out a way to be ready for that date and opponent. If I’m ready, which I think I am, I can still get even more ready, so I can do more than just win, but actually finish and impress everyone, but more importantly the UFC so they can keep giving me fights toward the belt. That’s why I asked for somebody ranked. Either way, if I don’t get someone in the rankings, I want somebody that gets me a ranked opponent.”
“Against anyone really – I just care about getting the opportunity,” Rosas said. “There’s no one specific right now. All I want is the title. I want the title, so whatever fight takes me closer, that’s the fight I want.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Should this happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Raul Rosas Jr. UFC