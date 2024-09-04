Belal Muhammad would never allow Conor McGregor to skip the line at welterweight: “He looks like he’s coked out”

By Harry Kettle - September 4, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has dismissed the idea of Conor McGregor receiving a title shot.

Conor McGregor, Belal Muhammad

Over the course of many, many years, Conor McGregor has built a reputation for himself as the biggest star in mixed martial arts. While many people may not like that, it’s the truth. The Irishman is known worldwide and in many ways, he helped put MMA on the map.

Alas, more than three years on from his last appearance in the Octagon, some wonder whether or not he’ll ever return. After all, he has enough money to last ten lifetimes. So, what would the real incentive be for him to step back inside the cage?

Well, a welterweight title shot and a chance for history could be one idea. Unfortunately for Conor, Belal Muhammad isn’t interested.

Muhammad dismisses McGregor

“The dude doesn’t look good in life right now,” Muhammad told Submission Radio. “He looks like he’s coked out. He looks like he’s on drugs. I mean, if he beats Michael Chandler, like, I wouldn’t even let him skip the line, because like I said, there’s guys that work for it. There’s guys that got here. And then even with the last fight with Colby [Covington] skipping the line for Leon [Edwards], I’m like, I would never do that because there’s guys that are actually putting the work in. And for legacy-wise, obviously, I would want to slap Conor around. But yeah, like there would be too much for it not to happen, right?”

“It took him this long to fight this fight,” Muhammad continued. “It took him this long to make this fight happen with Chandler. So for them to even think that, ‘oh, Conor’s going to fight for the welterweight belt,’ then I gotta sit here and wait two years. Nah, it’s not going to happen. I’ll give it to the guys that are actually fighting, guys that are actually putting the work in and guys that deserve it. Conor doesn’t deserve it. I hope he fights Chandler, because I feel bad for Chandler that Chandler waited this long for it. So I hope that fight actually happens. But honestly, I don’t think it happens.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Would you want to see this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

