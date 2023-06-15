Bellator 297 Weigh-in Results

Bellator returns to the Windy City Friday night for Bellator 297 with two world title fights to top the bill from Wintrust Arena. This is the promotion’s second trip back to Chicago, Ill., in less than a year, as Bellator 288 took place last November from the same venue.

Former UFC middleweight title challenger and interim champion, Yoel Romero, puts his two-fight win streak on the line against current Bellator light heavyweight champion, Vadim Nemkov, in the Bellator 297 main event, who defends his title in Chicago again.

Vadim Nemkov has not lost in nearly eight years, having defeated the likes of Phil Davis, Liam McGeary, Ryan Bader and most recently, Corey Anderson, to name a few. Since his arrival in Bellator. Nemkov currently holds a 16-2 mark overall and is 8-0 inside the Bellator cage with three wins coming by KO/TKO.

As for Romero, he has found a new home with Bellator since signing with the promotion over two years ago. Romero showcased his finishing ability against Melvin Manhoef and Alex Polizzi, snapping a four-fight losing skid. Yoel Romero is currently 46-years-old and did not attend Wednesday’s Bellator 297 pre-fight press conference due to a fear of heights, as the event took place on the 99th floor of the Skydeck at the Willis Tower.

In the Bellator 297 co-headliner, Sergio Pettis returns to the Bellator cage looking to derail triple-champ status, as he takes on featherweight champ Patricio Pitbull for the bantamweight strap. The winner earns a shot at Patchy Mix to unify the titles and determine the best fighter at 135 pounds in Bellator.

The Bellator 297 main card also features a pair of UFC veterans. TUF alumnus Corey Anderson takes on former Penn State wrestling standout Phil Davis, with the winner moving one step closer to a light heavyweight title shot. Opening the televised portion is a heavyweight bout between Daniel James, who has had an immediate resurgence in Bellator with back-to-back wins, as he’ll take on Gokham Saricam. A victory for James puts him in prime position for heavyweight title shot.

Check out the Bellator 297 weigh-in results below, as of Thursday morning, which began at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. All fighters successfully made their respective limits.

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT)

Light Heavyweight World Title Bout: C- Vadim Nemkov (203.8 pounds) vs. #3- Yoel Romero (205 pounds)

Bantamweight World Title Bout: C- Sergio Pettis (134 pounds) vs. C- Patricio “Pitbull” (134.2 pounds)

Light Heavyweight Bout: #1- Corey Anderson (205 pounds) vs. #2- Phil Davis (206 pounds)

Heavyweight Bout: #4-Daniel James (265 pounds) vs. #10-Gokhan Saricam (246 pounds)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator YouTube, Pluto TV, Showtime Sports’ YouTube channel, 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT)

Heavyweight Bout: Wladmir Gouvea (264 pounds) vs. Gabriel Sayeg (261 pounds)

Welterweight Bout: Kyle Crutchmer (171 pounds) vs. Bobby Nash (171 pounds)

Lightweight Bout: #9- Gadzhi Rabadanov (156 pounds) vs. Pieter Buist (156 pounds)

Welterweight Bout: Jaleel Willis (171 pounds) vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov (170 pounds)

Lightweight Bout: Mike Hamel (155 pounds) vs. Shamil Nikaev (156 pounds)

Middleweight Bout: Norbert Novenyi Jr. (185 pounds) vs. Kamil Oniszczuk (186 pounds)

Lightweight Bout: #10- Archie Colgan (155 pounds) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (155 pounds)

Light Heavyweight Bout: #5- Alex Polizzi (204 pounds) vs. #8- Karl Moore (205 pounds)



Featherweight Bout: #8- Timur Khizriev (145 pounds) vs. Richie Smullen (145 pounds)

Middleweight Bout: Jordan Newman (186 pounds) vs. Matthew Perry (184 pounds)

Featherweight Bout: Cody Law (145 pounds) vs. Edwin Chavez (146 pounds)

