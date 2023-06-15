Mark Hunt encourages Dana White to give Conor McGregor the Brock Lesnar treatment: “Give the same exemption you gave that baboon”

By Susan Cox - June 15, 2023

Mark Hunt is encouraging Dana White to give Conor McGregor the Brock Lesnar treatment.

Mark-Hunt-Dana-White

‘The Super Samoan’ is giving UFC President, Dana White, a solution concerning the fact that Conor McGregor has not re-entered the USADA testing pool.

In order for McGregor to return to the Octagon he has to comply with the USADA regulations of being in the testing pool for a minimum of six months prior to competing in the cage.

That requirement’s door is fast closing for the 2023 UFC year. The final pay-per-view event of the year is UFC 296 which is scheduled for December.

It was to be Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) vs Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) battling it out in the Octagon following their stint as opposing coaches at TUF 31. While a final date and location for the bout has yet to announced by the promotion, it’s looking unlikely that it can take place is year.

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger, Mark Hunt, 49, is pointing out that the UFC has waived its drug testing requirements on one previous occasion.

Taking to ‘Twitter’ Hunt posted the following:

“(Dana White) why don’t u give (Conor McGregor) the same exemption u gave that baboon (Brock Lesnar) or what ever this cheat rats insta is. I wonder if the UFC (Dana White) is above the law? What do u guys think?”

It’s true that Brock Lesnar (5-3 MMA) was invited back in the Octagon following a 5 year absence. Lesnar vs Hunt (13-14 MMA) took place in July 2016 at UFC 200 which saw the former heavyweight champion defeat Hunt via unanimous decision. Following the match, Lesnar failed a drug test, rendering the fight a no contest.

A precedent was set, according to Hunt, and the UFC could waive the drug testing requirements for the Irishman.

Do you agree with Mark Hunt that, should they UFC want to put McGregor in the Octagon bad enough, they could waive the drug testing requirements? Do you feel that would be appropriate to give special treatment to ‘Notorious’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dana White Mark Hunt UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor accused of "violently" sexually assaulting a woman at the NBA Finals

Susan Cox - June 15, 2023
Aljamain Sterling
Charles Oliveira

Aljamain Sterling believes Charles Oliveira entered the lightweight GOAT conversation with latest win at UFC 289

Susan Cox - June 15, 2023

Aljamain Sterling believes Charles Oliveira entered the lightweight GOAT conversation following his latest win at UFC 289.

Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Israel Adesanya shares conspiracy theory regarding February’s UFC lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

Israel Adesanya has revealed a conspiracy theory he heard regarding the UFC lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

UFC champion Aljamain Sterling wants Henry Cejudo to honor his pre-fight bet: “Where the f**k is my gold medal?”

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has called out Henry Cejudo for not honoring a bet they made prior to their UFC 288 showdown.

Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Islam Makhachev shares his thoughts on Jon Jones being ranked the #1 pound-for-pound fighter: “This is bullsh*t, brother”

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev isn’t happy about Jon Jones being the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the rankings.

Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan views former champion Charles Oliveira as an “easy” win

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023
Kyle Daukaus
Kyle Daukaus

Kyle Daukaus reveals several opponents turned him down in first fight since UFC release, hopeful to sign with Bellator or PFL after CFFC 120

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

Kyle Daukaus could have still been a UFC fighter if he wanted.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor says punching Miami Heat mascot was "all a skit," despite sending him to hospital

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

Conor McGregor has opened up on his altercation with the Miami Heat mascot.

Marvin Vettori and Khamzat Chimaev
Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori open to Khamzat Chimaev fight after he beats Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 75: "Bring him"

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

Marvin Vettori is open to fighting Khamzat Chimaev.

Marvin Vettori, Israel Adesanya, and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Marvin Vettori discusses 'super weird' African rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2023

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori has given his thoughts on the rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis.