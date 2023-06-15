Mark Hunt encourages Dana White to give Conor McGregor the Brock Lesnar treatment: “Give the same exemption you gave that baboon”

Mark Hunt is encouraging Dana White to give Conor McGregor the Brock Lesnar treatment.

‘The Super Samoan’ is giving UFC President, Dana White, a solution concerning the fact that Conor McGregor has not re-entered the USADA testing pool.

In order for McGregor to return to the Octagon he has to comply with the USADA regulations of being in the testing pool for a minimum of six months prior to competing in the cage.

That requirement’s door is fast closing for the 2023 UFC year. The final pay-per-view event of the year is UFC 296 which is scheduled for December.

It was to be Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) vs Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) battling it out in the Octagon following their stint as opposing coaches at TUF 31. While a final date and location for the bout has yet to announced by the promotion, it’s looking unlikely that it can take place is year.

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger, Mark Hunt, 49, is pointing out that the UFC has waived its drug testing requirements on one previous occasion.

Taking to ‘Twitter’ Hunt posted the following:

@danawhite why don’t u give @thenotoriousmma the same exemption u gave that baboon @brock._.lesnar or what ever this cheating rats insta is 😎😎😎😎😎I wonder if the @ufc @danawhite is above the law ? What do u guys think ? pic.twitter.com/3ycKgbADkz — mark richard hunt (@markhunt1974) June 15, 2023

“(Dana White) why don’t u give (Conor McGregor) the same exemption u gave that baboon (Brock Lesnar) or what ever this cheat rats insta is. I wonder if the UFC (Dana White) is above the law? What do u guys think?”

It’s true that Brock Lesnar (5-3 MMA) was invited back in the Octagon following a 5 year absence. Lesnar vs Hunt (13-14 MMA) took place in July 2016 at UFC 200 which saw the former heavyweight champion defeat Hunt via unanimous decision. Following the match, Lesnar failed a drug test, rendering the fight a no contest.

A precedent was set, according to Hunt, and the UFC could waive the drug testing requirements for the Irishman.

Do you agree with Mark Hunt that, should they UFC want to put McGregor in the Octagon bad enough, they could waive the drug testing requirements? Do you feel that would be appropriate to give special treatment to ‘Notorious’?

