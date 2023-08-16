Canelo Alvarez laughs off potential boxing match with Conor McGregor: “He’s crazy!”

By Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2023

Don’t expect to see Canelo Alvarez boxing former UFC champion Conor McGregor anytime soon.

Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez

‘The Notorious’ is currently on the comeback trail, having been out of action for over two years. Suffering a broken leg in his July 2021 trilogy with Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor has recently coached The Ultimate Fighter. While he coached the show opposite Michael Chandler, he’s been admittedly uninterested in that bout.

Instead, Conor McGregor has called out everyone from KSI to Canelo Alvarez. While he’s also mentioned UFC fights with the likes of Justin Gaethje, seemingly nobody knows where, or who, the Irishman will fight next. One thing is for sure, don’t expect him to box the Mexican superstar.

Canelo Alvarez was asked about a potential boxing match with Conor McGregor at a recent media scrum. The scrum took place following his press conference with Jermell Charlo, with the undisputed title clash set for September. With ‘Iron Man’ up next, the Mexican boxer is uninterested in boxing ‘The Notorious’ anytime soon.

When asked by reporters about the boxing match, Canelo Alvarez called Conor McGregor crazy. Furthermore, the super-middleweight champion stated that a fight with the UFC star could only happen when he retired. With that, it seems that a fight between the two would be possible in an exhibition.

RELATED: LOGAN PAUL EXTENDS MILLION DOLLAR BET TO CONOR MCGREGOR FOR DILLON DANIS FIGHT: “IMAGINE ALL THE COKE YOU CAN BUY!”

Eddie Hearn Canelo Alvarez

(via Ed Mullholland/Matchroom Boxing)

“He’s crazy!”, Canelo Alvarez stated while laughing to reporters when asked about Conor McGregor’s recent callout. “Conor? Yeah, maybe [I would fight him] after I retire.”

With the Mexican superstar’s comments, one can expect that a fight with Conor McGregor isn’t on his wishlist. However, a clash with Jermell Charlo is. Dubbed ‘Undisputed vs. Undisputed’, Canelo Alvarez’s September clash will be the first time in boxing when two unified champions face off.

What do you make of these comments? Would you watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Conor McGregor?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Canelo Alvarez Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley

UFC 292 | Pro fighters make their picks for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley title fight

Cole Shelton - August 16, 2023
Joanna Jedrzejczyk
UFC

Joanna Jedrzejczyk exits USADA testing pool, officially notifies UFC of retirement

Fernando Quiles - August 16, 2023

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has decided to make her UFC retirement official.

Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.
UFC

Dana White believes Mark Zuckerberg is serious about fighting in the UFC: “He loves the sport and is training hard”

Fernando Quiles - August 16, 2023

UFC President Dana White insists Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg is all in on having an MMA fight.

James Krause
UFC

The UFC parts ways with three more fighters including James Krause

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the departure of three more fighters, including James Krause.

Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira
Jan Blachowicz

Alex Pereira explains why he feels Jan Blachowicz is a “tougher fight” than future opponent Jiri Prochazka

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023

Alex Pereira has explained why he believes Jiri Prochazka won’t be as tough as his recent opponent Jan Blachowicz.

Ian Garry, Conor McGregor, UFC 268

Ian Garry explains his decision to sign with Jake Paul’s company despite being Conor McGregor’s “biggest fan”

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023
Cody Garbrandt, UFC, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley reacts to Cody Garbrandt pulling out of UFC 292 fight: “Some people aren’t built for this”

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023

Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Cody Garbrandt pulling out of his scheduled bout at UFC 292 this weekend.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor tried to ‘get under his skin’ every chance he could on TUF 31

Zain Bando - August 15, 2023

After nearly an entire summer of reality television, Michael Chandler was given a chance to reflect on his experiences, coaching opposite Conor McGregor on TUF 31.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg
UFC

Elon Musk questions if Mark Zuckerberg actually wants to fight him: "Is there anywhere he will fight?"

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2023

Elon Musk doesn’t think Mark Zuckerberg actually wants to fight him.

Logan Paul and Conor McGregor
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul extends million dollar bet to Conor McGregor for Dillon Danis fight: "Imagine all the coke you can buy!"

Josh Evanoff - August 15, 2023

Ahead of his fight with Dillon Danis, Logan Paul has extended an offer to UFC star Conor McGregor.