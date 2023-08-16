Canelo Alvarez laughs off potential boxing match with Conor McGregor: “He’s crazy!”

Don’t expect to see Canelo Alvarez boxing former UFC champion Conor McGregor anytime soon.

‘The Notorious’ is currently on the comeback trail, having been out of action for over two years. Suffering a broken leg in his July 2021 trilogy with Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor has recently coached The Ultimate Fighter. While he coached the show opposite Michael Chandler, he’s been admittedly uninterested in that bout.

Instead, Conor McGregor has called out everyone from KSI to Canelo Alvarez. While he’s also mentioned UFC fights with the likes of Justin Gaethje, seemingly nobody knows where, or who, the Irishman will fight next. One thing is for sure, don’t expect him to box the Mexican superstar.

Canelo Alvarez was asked about a potential boxing match with Conor McGregor at a recent media scrum. The scrum took place following his press conference with Jermell Charlo, with the undisputed title clash set for September. With ‘Iron Man’ up next, the Mexican boxer is uninterested in boxing ‘The Notorious’ anytime soon.

When asked by reporters about the boxing match, Canelo Alvarez called Conor McGregor crazy. Furthermore, the super-middleweight champion stated that a fight with the UFC star could only happen when he retired. With that, it seems that a fight between the two would be possible in an exhibition.

“He’s crazy!”, Canelo Alvarez stated while laughing to reporters when asked about Conor McGregor’s recent callout. “Conor? Yeah, maybe [I would fight him] after I retire.”

With the Mexican superstar’s comments, one can expect that a fight with Conor McGregor isn’t on his wishlist. However, a clash with Jermell Charlo is. Dubbed ‘Undisputed vs. Undisputed’, Canelo Alvarez’s September clash will be the first time in boxing when two unified champions face off.

What do you make of these comments? Would you watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Conor McGregor?