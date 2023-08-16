Demetrious Johnson serious about catchweight fight with Bradley Martyn: “It’s going to happen”

ONE Championship flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson really wants to fight Bradley Martyn.

The bodybuilding YouTuber has made several headlines over the last few months. While never having trained for a sustained amount of time, let alone fight, Bradley Martyn has been vocal about his fighting ability. In a recent interview with Brendan Schaub, he even argued that he could beat Demetrious Johnson in a street fight.

Luckily, Demetrious Johnson has now decided to grapple Bradley Martyn. Brendan Schaub previously stated that ‘Mighty Mouse’ would be down to test the bodybuilder’s fighting ability. That’s in spite of the fact that there’s nearly one hundred pounds of weight difference between the two.

Despite that, Demetrious Johnson is dedicated to making the fight happen. During a recent edition of The MMA Hour, the ONE Championship flyweight confirmed his plans to fight Bradley Martyn. As of now, there’s still a lot to work out in terms of detail, but ‘Mighty Mouse’ will make it happen.

RELATED: CHATRI SITYODTONG REVEALS OTHER STATES HAVE REACHED OUT TO HOST ONE CHAMPIONSHIP AFTER “RECORD-BREAKING” EVENT IN DENVER

“It’s going to happen, I want it to happen,” Demetrious Johnson stated on The MMA Hour when asked about fighting Bradley Martyn. “It’s just finding the right way to navigate it, yeah… I’ve been spending the last 20 years of my f*cking life dealing with people who are bigger than me. Right? This is my realm, I do this every day of my life. When’s the last time he wrestled someone who was 300 pounds? 280? 290? He hasn’t.”

He continued, “I’ve dealt with this my whole entire life. So when someone says ‘I’m bigger than you, I can beat you’, it’s like okay, I just dealt with this two days ago. Come on, let’s see what you can do. For me, this is an everyday occurrence in my life.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Demetrious Johnson vs. Bradley Martyn?