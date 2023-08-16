Demetrious Johnson serious about catchweight fight with Bradley Martyn: “It’s going to happen”

By Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2023

ONE Championship flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson really wants to fight Bradley Martyn.

Demetrious Johnson and Bradley Martyn

The bodybuilding YouTuber has made several headlines over the last few months. While never having trained for a sustained amount of time, let alone fight, Bradley Martyn has been vocal about his fighting ability. In a recent interview with Brendan Schaub, he even argued that he could beat Demetrious Johnson in a street fight.

Luckily, Demetrious Johnson has now decided to grapple Bradley Martyn. Brendan Schaub previously stated that ‘Mighty Mouse’ would be down to test the bodybuilder’s fighting ability. That’s in spite of the fact that there’s nearly one hundred pounds of weight difference between the two.

Despite that, Demetrious Johnson is dedicated to making the fight happen. During a recent edition of The MMA Hour, the ONE Championship flyweight confirmed his plans to fight Bradley Martyn. As of now, there’s still a lot to work out in terms of detail, but ‘Mighty Mouse’ will make it happen.

RELATED: CHATRI SITYODTONG REVEALS OTHER STATES HAVE REACHED OUT TO HOST ONE CHAMPIONSHIP AFTER “RECORD-BREAKING” EVENT IN DENVER

“It’s going to happen, I want it to happen,” Demetrious Johnson stated on The MMA Hour when asked about fighting Bradley Martyn. “It’s just finding the right way to navigate it, yeah… I’ve been spending the last 20 years of my f*cking life dealing with people who are bigger than me. Right? This is my realm, I do this every day of my life. When’s the last time he wrestled someone who was 300 pounds? 280? 290? He hasn’t.”

He continued, “I’ve dealt with this my whole entire life. So when someone says ‘I’m bigger than you, I can beat you’, it’s like okay, I just dealt with this two days ago. Come on, let’s see what you can do. For me, this is an everyday occurrence in my life.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Demetrious Johnson vs. Bradley Martyn?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Demetrious Johnson ONE Championship

Related

Jonathan Haggerty

Jonathan Haggerty confident he'll smash Fabricio Andrade in kickboxing: "We love a trier"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 15, 2023
Chatri Sityodtong
Mark Zuckerberg

Chatri Sityodtong calls out Elon Musk: “I am compelled to say something”

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 15, 2023

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has seen the escalating war of words between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Eduard Folayang Amir Khan
Eduard Folayang

Filipino MMA pioneer Eduard Folayang returns against Amir Khan at ONE Fight Night 14

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 14, 2023

Former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang is ready to grace the Circle once again. But when he makes his return on September 29, he’ll be competing against a familiar foe.

Chatri Sityodtong
Mark Zuckerberg

Chatri Sityodtong offers to promote Mark Zuckerberg-Elon Musk MMA Fight, proposes bout card

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 14, 2023

It all began with a single tweet aimed at Mark Zuckerberg.

Demetrious Johnson
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson commits to join 2023 IBJJF Masters

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 14, 2023

Demetrious Johnson, the reigning ONE Flyweight World Champion and MMA legend, is set to embark on a new challenge.

Anatoly Malykhin and Marcus

Anatoly Malykhin still wants to fight "Buchecha," believes they could "pack a big stadium"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 11, 2023
Tye Ruotolo
Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev

Tye Ruotolo open to facing twin brother in grappling bout: "For sure, I’m open to it"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 11, 2023

Tye Ruotolo is willing to compete against anyone, including family members.

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks
Joshua Pacio

Joshua Pacio praises rival Jarred Brooks: "You can’t really sleep on that guy"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 10, 2023

Heated rivals Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks have never really seen eye to eye. But despite their differences, the Filipino phenom graciously acknowledged the courageous effort that the ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion displayed in his most recent outing.

John Lineker Kevin Belingon
Kevin Belingon

Kevin Belingon breaks down John Lineker's dramatic victory at ONE Fight Night 13, wants rematch

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 10, 2023

In a heart-pounding clash of hard-hitting bantamweights that left MMA fans on the edge of their seats, John Lineker staged a remarkable come-from-behind victory at ONE Fight Night 13 this past Friday.

Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson shares his prediction for a future Israel Adesanya vs. Bo Nickal title fight

Susan Cox - August 10, 2023

Demetrious Johnson is sharing his prediction for a future Israel Adesanya vs. Bo Nickal title fight.