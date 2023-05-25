search
Conor McGregor

UFC star Conor McGregor responds to “little ginger sausage” Canelo Alvarez

By Cole Shelton - May 25, 2023

Conor McGregor has taken aim at Canelo Alvarez.

Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez

On Saturday night, McGregor was attending the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron boxing match in Ireland where he was asked about boxing. To no surprise, the Irishman was quite confident in his skills and took aim at Alvarez saying he thinks he would beat him no problem.

“I’m a southpaw, Ryder was a southpaw, Billie Joe [Saunders] was a southpaw,” McGregor said to the media at the Katie Taylor fight. “I’ve seen methods, I’ve seen things I’d do and I know he’s waning. I’d fight Canelo no f*****g problem. No problem.”

After McGregor’s comments, Alvarez was asked about it and admitted he didn’t hear about the Irishman calling him out. Yet, during the unveiling of his figure at the Wax Museum, Canelo Alvarez claimed he would beat Conor McGregor with one hand behind his back.

RELATED: Conor McGregor shares bold prediction for upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match.

“The truth is I haven’t seen what he said because I don’t have my social networks on my phone right now, but I’ll beat him with one hand behind my back,” Alvarez said to the media.

To no surprise, shortly after Alvarez’s comments made the rounds, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to blast the Mexican saying he could beat him with no hands.

“Canelo you little ginger sausage. I’d beat you with NO HANDS. Don’t forget,” McGregor tweeted.

Although McGregor thinks he would beat Alvarez in a boxing match, it doesn’t seem likely it will happen. The Irishman is set to return against Michael Chandler, hopefully later this year and he seems like he is focused on MMA. As well, Dana White has been known he doesn’t like crossover fights and even said McGregor-Mayweather was a one-off.

But, if McGregor does indeed box Alvarez it would be a highly anticipated matchup and would be a big box office success.

