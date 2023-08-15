Logan Paul extends million dollar bet to Conor McGregor for Dillon Danis fight: “Imagine all the coke you can buy!”

By Josh Evanoff - August 15, 2023
Ahead of his fight with Dillon Danis, Logan Paul has extended an offer to UFC star Conor McGregor.

Logan Paul and Conor McGregor

‘The Maverick’ and ‘El Jefe’ recently announced their fight slated for October. Set for the co-main event of KSI vs. Tommy Fury, the boxing match will be Logan Paul’s first in over two years. The WWE superstar last fought to a no-contest against Floyd Mayweather in a June 2021 exhibition.

Meanwhile, the boxing match will be the first of Dillon Danis’ career to date. However, the Bellator star, as well as Conor McGregor, is confident about the fight. ‘The Notorious’ has long trained with the former jiu-jitsu champion and predicted that he will “show the levels” against Logan Paul in October.

Logan Paul is seemingly unsure that the Irishman is that confident about the fight. On X, the YouTuber released a video callout directed at Conor McGregor. In the video, ‘The Maverick’ stated that he knew Dillon Danis didn’t have any money, so he’s deciding to do a bet with his training partner.

Furthermore, Logan Paul bet Conor McGregor one million dollars that he will defeat Dillon Danis in October. In the offer video released to social media, he also took aim at the Irishman’s rumors of substance abuse.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR CELEBRATES ELON MUSK VS. MARK ZUCKERBERG NOT HAPPENING IN THE UFC: “I COULD NOT BE LESS INTERESTED”

“If you’re so confident in your boy I’ve got a bet for you,” Logan Paul stated to Conor McGregor in the video post. “I’d bet Dillon [Danis] but he’s a broke b*itch. I got $1 million dollars that I beat your boy on October 14th. Come on bro, come on, I know you’re caked up.”

He continued, “Let’s see how confident you are. Imagine all the coke you can buy you f*cking drug addict. Two dummies, one night. October 14th, I’m f*cking you both up.”

What do you make of this back-and-forth between Logan Paul and Conor McGregor? Do you believe the YouTuber will defeat Dillon Danis in October?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dillon Danis Logan Paul UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Jake Paul

Conor McGregor weighs in on Nate Diaz’s guillotine attempt during boxing match with Jake Paul: “Why did he not finish it?”

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2023
Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling confirms move to featherweight with UFC 292 win over Sean O'Malley: "I'm out of here!"

Josh Evanoff - August 15, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling won’t be at 135 pounds after his fight with Sean O’Malley.

Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya claims the UFC originally didn't want to give Sean Strickland the title shot in fears of "embarrassing the company"

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2023

Israel Adesanya claims the UFC wasn’t originally interested in having Sean Strickland fight for the middleweight title.

Chris Weidman
Ray Longo

Ray Longo reveals his biggest fear for Chris Weidman ahead of UFC 292 return

Fernando Quiles - August 15, 2023

Renowned coach Ray Longo has a big concern for Chris Weidman ahead of UFC 292.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley's coach believes Aljamain Sterling will leave himself open at UFC 292: "He's going to take a big risk"

Fernando Quiles - August 15, 2023

Sean O’Malley could take advantage of a huge mistake by Aljamain Sterling, says “Sugar’s” coach.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 135 and UFC 292

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 135 with John Dodson and Andre Petroski

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2023
Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya warns Dricus Du Plessis that he has not secured a title opportunity: “He’s not calling the shots, I am”

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2023

Israel Adesanya has issued a warning to Dricus du Plessis that he hasn’t necessarily earned a shot at the title yet.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Michael Chandler explains why he is “ticked off” by recent Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis booking: “What are we doing?”

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2023

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has explained why he isn’t a big fan of the recent Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis booking.

Terrance McKinney
UFC

Terrance McKinney says UFC Vegas 78 win is the start of his championship run: “God resurrected my career and we’re back”

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2023

UFC fighter Terrance McKinney believes that his win last weekend could be the start of his championship run.

BJ Penn Kulia Penn and Aeva Penn
Marlon Vera

BJ Penn praises Marlon Vera ahead of UFC 292 fight with Pedro Munhoz: “He does have all the championship qualities”

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn has popped up on the latest episode of Embedded to praise Marlon Vera ahead of his fight this weekend.