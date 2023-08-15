Logan Paul extends million dollar bet to Conor McGregor for Dillon Danis fight: “Imagine all the coke you can buy!”

Ahead of his fight with Dillon Danis, Logan Paul has extended an offer to UFC star Conor McGregor.

‘The Maverick’ and ‘El Jefe’ recently announced their fight slated for October. Set for the co-main event of KSI vs. Tommy Fury, the boxing match will be Logan Paul’s first in over two years. The WWE superstar last fought to a no-contest against Floyd Mayweather in a June 2021 exhibition.

Meanwhile, the boxing match will be the first of Dillon Danis’ career to date. However, the Bellator star, as well as Conor McGregor, is confident about the fight. ‘The Notorious’ has long trained with the former jiu-jitsu champion and predicted that he will “show the levels” against Logan Paul in October.

Logan Paul is seemingly unsure that the Irishman is that confident about the fight. On X, the YouTuber released a video callout directed at Conor McGregor. In the video, ‘The Maverick’ stated that he knew Dillon Danis didn’t have any money, so he’s deciding to do a bet with his training partner.

Furthermore, Logan Paul bet Conor McGregor one million dollars that he will defeat Dillon Danis in October. In the offer video released to social media, he also took aim at the Irishman’s rumors of substance abuse.

You guarantee a win? I’ll bet you $1,000,000 I beat Dildo Danis on October 14 @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/cktDrH6jWa — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 14, 2023

“If you’re so confident in your boy I’ve got a bet for you,” Logan Paul stated to Conor McGregor in the video post. “I’d bet Dillon [Danis] but he’s a broke b*itch. I got $1 million dollars that I beat your boy on October 14th. Come on bro, come on, I know you’re caked up.”

He continued, “Let’s see how confident you are. Imagine all the coke you can buy you f*cking drug addict. Two dummies, one night. October 14th, I’m f*cking you both up.”

