UFC 292 | Pro fighters make their picks for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley:

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: That is an interesting one. I put that fight at like 50-50, I’ll say Sterling but I wouldn’t be surprised if O’Malley won at all.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I got a chance to see Aljamain Sterling out in Vegas and he was looking good. I just think he has more ways to win, of course, Sean has a puncher’s chance but once they start grappling I think Sterling takes his back and gets the submission.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: Sean O’Malley. I think he finds Sterling’s chin and I think he shines under those bright lights and lives up to those moments.

Trevin Giles, UFC welterweight: I’m going with Sterling in that one.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I have to go with Sterling.

Brady Hiestand, UFC bantamweight: Sterling uses his wrestling and grappling to control O’Malley. I think he wins a decision, but wouldn’t be surprised if he found a stoppage.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think Sterling submits him. I think Sterling backpacks O’Malley and gets the stoppage.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: That is a tough one but I actually think O’Malley gets it done.

Chris Daukaus, UFC light heavyweight: Sterling, come on, stop. This won’t be close, Sterling is going to run through him.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: Sterling by submission.

***

Fighters picking Aljamain Sterling: Vicente Luque, Billy Quarantillo, Trevin Giles, Dustin Jacoby, Brady Hiestand, Davey Grant, Chris Daukaus, Damon Jackson

Fighters picking Sean O’Malley: Mario Bautista, Josh Fremd