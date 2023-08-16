UFC 292 | Pro fighters make their picks for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley title fight
In the main event of UFC 292, the bantamweight title is up for grabs as Aljamain Sterling looks to defend his title against Sean O’Malley. Heading into the scrap, Sterling is a sizeable -265 favorite while ‘Suga’ is a +200 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros are nearly unanimous in thinking Sterling defends his belt, with some thinking it comes with ease due to his grappling.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley:
Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: That is an interesting one. I put that fight at like 50-50, I’ll say Sterling but I wouldn’t be surprised if O’Malley won at all.
Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I got a chance to see Aljamain Sterling out in Vegas and he was looking good. I just think he has more ways to win, of course, Sean has a puncher’s chance but once they start grappling I think Sterling takes his back and gets the submission.
Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: Sean O’Malley. I think he finds Sterling’s chin and I think he shines under those bright lights and lives up to those moments.
Trevin Giles, UFC welterweight: I’m going with Sterling in that one.
Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I have to go with Sterling.
Brady Hiestand, UFC bantamweight: Sterling uses his wrestling and grappling to control O’Malley. I think he wins a decision, but wouldn’t be surprised if he found a stoppage.
Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think Sterling submits him. I think Sterling backpacks O’Malley and gets the stoppage.
Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: That is a tough one but I actually think O’Malley gets it done.
Chris Daukaus, UFC light heavyweight: Sterling, come on, stop. This won’t be close, Sterling is going to run through him.
Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: Sterling by submission.
***
Fighters picking Aljamain Sterling: Vicente Luque, Billy Quarantillo, Trevin Giles, Dustin Jacoby, Brady Hiestand, Davey Grant, Chris Daukaus, Damon Jackson
Fighters picking Sean O’Malley: Mario Bautista, Josh Fremd
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC