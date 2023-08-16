UFC 292 | Pro fighters make their picks for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley title fight

By Cole Shelton - August 16, 2023

In the main event of UFC 292, the bantamweight title is up for grabs as Aljamain Sterling looks to defend his title against Sean O’Malley. Heading into the scrap, Sterling is a sizeable -265 favorite while ‘Suga’ is a +200 underdog on FanDuel.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros are nearly unanimous in thinking Sterling defends his belt, with some thinking it comes with ease due to his grappling.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley:

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: That is an interesting one. I put that fight at like 50-50, I’ll say Sterling but I wouldn’t be surprised if O’Malley won at all.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I got a chance to see Aljamain Sterling out in Vegas and he was looking good. I just think he has more ways to win, of course, Sean has a puncher’s chance but once they start grappling I think Sterling takes his back and gets the submission.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: Sean O’Malley. I think he finds Sterling’s chin and I think he shines under those bright lights and lives up to those moments.

Trevin Giles, UFC welterweight: I’m going with Sterling in that one.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I have to go with Sterling.

Brady Hiestand, UFC bantamweight: Sterling uses his wrestling and grappling to control O’Malley. I think he wins a decision, but wouldn’t be surprised if he found a stoppage.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think Sterling submits him. I think Sterling backpacks O’Malley and gets the stoppage.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: That is a tough one but I actually think O’Malley gets it done.

Chris Daukaus, UFC light heavyweight: Sterling, come on, stop. This won’t be close, Sterling is going to run through him.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: Sterling by submission.

***

Fighters picking Aljamain Sterling: Vicente Luque, Billy Quarantillo, Trevin Giles, Dustin Jacoby, Brady Hiestand, Davey Grant, Chris Daukaus, Damon Jackson

Fighters picking Sean O’Malley: Mario Bautista, Josh Fremd

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk exits USADA testing pool, officially notifies UFC of retirement

Fernando Quiles - August 16, 2023
Alexander Volkanovski Sean O'Malley Aljamain Sterling
Aljamain Sterling

Alexander Volkanovski reveals prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

Fernando Quiles - August 16, 2023

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has high praise for both Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley, and he’s made his pick for the UFC 292 headliner.

Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.
UFC

Dana White believes Mark Zuckerberg is serious about fighting in the UFC: “He loves the sport and is training hard”

Fernando Quiles - August 16, 2023

UFC President Dana White insists Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg is all in on having an MMA fight.

James Krause
UFC

The UFC parts ways with three more fighters including James Krause

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the departure of three more fighters, including James Krause.

Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira
Jan Blachowicz

Alex Pereira explains why he feels Jan Blachowicz is a “tougher fight” than future opponent Jiri Prochazka

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023

Alex Pereira has explained why he believes Jiri Prochazka won’t be as tough as his recent opponent Jan Blachowicz.

Cody Garbrandt, UFC, Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley reacts to Cody Garbrandt pulling out of UFC 292 fight: “Some people aren’t built for this”

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023
Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor tried to ‘get under his skin’ every chance he could on TUF 31

Zain Bando - August 15, 2023

After nearly an entire summer of reality television, Michael Chandler was given a chance to reflect on his experiences, coaching opposite Conor McGregor on TUF 31.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg
UFC

Elon Musk questions if Mark Zuckerberg actually wants to fight him: "Is there anywhere he will fight?"

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2023

Elon Musk doesn’t think Mark Zuckerberg actually wants to fight him.

Logan Paul and Conor McGregor
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul extends million dollar bet to Conor McGregor for Dillon Danis fight: "Imagine all the coke you can buy!"

Josh Evanoff - August 15, 2023

Ahead of his fight with Dillon Danis, Logan Paul has extended an offer to UFC star Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor weighs in on Nate Diaz’s guillotine attempt during boxing match with Jake Paul: “Why did he not finish it?”

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2023

Conor McGregor questions why Nate Diaz didn’t try to finish the guillotine attempt in his boxing match against Jake Paul.