Brendan Schaub pitches Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett for the Irishman’s return: “You wouldn’t watch that?”

By Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub believes Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett makes sense.

Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor

‘The Notorious’ is currently without an opponent for his long-awaited UFC return. While Conor McGregor was set to face Michael Chandler earlier this year, he was forced out due to injury. ‘The Notorious’ called to face ‘Iron’ in December, but the former Bellator star had other plans. Instead, he signed a deal to face Charles Oliveira in November.

Following the booking, Conor McGregor called to return to the cage in 2025. As of now, the Irishman is still expected to face Chandler, but that’s far from confirmed. If it’s left up to former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, the company should call an audible. Instead, McGregor should face rising lightweight Paddy Pimblett.

On a recent edition of his podcast, Brendan Schaub discussed the Irishman’s return. There, the former stand-up comedian argued Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett makes a lot of sense. Given how long the Irishman has been out, Schaub believes ‘The Notorious’ should probably fight someone lower ranked than Chandler.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR ASKS TURKI ALALSHIKH TO BOOK UFC RETURN AFTER MICHAEL CHANDLER FIGHT FALLS THROUGH: “I’M OUT OF THE LOOP”

Brendan Schaub calls for Conor McGregor to face Paddy Pimblett in UFC return

For his part, Paddy Pimblett hasn’t competed since his first-round submission win over Bobby Green in July. That stoppage win over ‘King’ at UFC 304 was his biggest to date, and he’s hoping to return to the cage next year. With that in mind, Brendan Schaub believes ‘The Baddy’ could serve as a perfect foe for Conor McGregor.

“Let’s say he’s back mid-summer, like Q2, early Q3, let’s say Paddy Pimblett gets one more big win.” Brendan Schaub stated on his podcast, discussing Conor McGregor’s UFC return. “Bobby Green was ranked in the top 15, let’s say he gets one more marquee win… Paddy Pimblett vs. Conor? You wouldn’t watch that?”

He continued, “It puts Paddy on, and it’s [a good fight]. Conor has a significant advantage in striking, on the ground [it’s Paddy]. That’d be a fun fight. Paddy’s a huge name man, huge name, especially internationally he’s a massive star. It makes sense. You do that, or Max Holloway [for Conor], that’s what I’d do.”

What do you make of these comments from Brendan Schaub? Do you want to see Conor McGregor face Paddy Pimblett in his UFC return?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brendan Schaub Conor McGregor Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder explains decision to leave ONE Championship for the UFC: "We had a plan..."

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2024
Brendan Allen
Dricus du Plessis

Brendan Allen targeting winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 with UFC Paris win: "I've checked every box"

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen believes the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 should be next.

Belal Muhammad
Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad targets Shavkat Rakhmonov for first title defense despite Kamaru Usman talk: "He has more aura"

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has his sights set on Shavkat Rakhmonov, not Kamaru Usman.

Reinier de Ridder, Gerald Meerschaert
UFC

Former ONE champ Reinier de Ridder's UFC debut set for November 9th against Gerald Meerschaert

Curtis Calhoun - September 25, 2024

Former two-division ONE titleholder Reinier de Ridder is set for his UFC debut just hours after his reported signing with the promotion in free agency.

Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo
Petr Yan

REPORT | Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo headlines UFC Macau on November 23

Curtis Calhoun - September 25, 2024

Former UFC titleholders Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo are reportedly set to clash in a potential No. 1 bantamweight contender fight.

Nick Diaz, Vicente Luque

REPORT | Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque targeted for UFC 310

Curtis Calhoun - September 25, 2024
Benoit Saint-Denis and Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Pro fighters make their picks for Benoit Saint-Denis vs Renato Moicano

Cole Shelton - September 25, 2024

In the main event of UFC Paris, a pivotal lightweight bout goes down as Benoit Saint-Denis takes on Renato Moicano. Heading into the fight, Saint-Denis is a -290 favorite while the Brazilian is a +215 underdog on FanDuel.

Max Holloway, UFC 300
UFC

Max Holloway reveals if preparation for Ilia Topuria is different from Justin Gaethje fight

Fernando Quiles - September 25, 2024

Max Holloway has discussed his preparation for Ilia Topuria versus how he prepared for Justin Gaethje.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react
UFC

Dricus Du Plessis exposes poor analysis of his fighting style: "What are you talking about?"

Fernando Quiles - September 25, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is puzzled by all the bad takes on his fighting style.

Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Michael Bisping wonders how Renato Moicano will handle hostile UFC Paris fans

Fernando Quiles - September 25, 2024

Michael Bisping believes Renato Moicano is stepping into the lion’s den when he meets Benoit Saint Denis in enemy territory.