Brendan Schaub pitches Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett for the Irishman’s return: “You wouldn’t watch that?”

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub believes Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett makes sense.

‘The Notorious’ is currently without an opponent for his long-awaited UFC return. While Conor McGregor was set to face Michael Chandler earlier this year, he was forced out due to injury. ‘The Notorious’ called to face ‘Iron’ in December, but the former Bellator star had other plans. Instead, he signed a deal to face Charles Oliveira in November.

Following the booking, Conor McGregor called to return to the cage in 2025. As of now, the Irishman is still expected to face Chandler, but that’s far from confirmed. If it’s left up to former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, the company should call an audible. Instead, McGregor should face rising lightweight Paddy Pimblett.

On a recent edition of his podcast, Brendan Schaub discussed the Irishman’s return. There, the former stand-up comedian argued Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett makes a lot of sense. Given how long the Irishman has been out, Schaub believes ‘The Notorious’ should probably fight someone lower ranked than Chandler.

Brendan Schaub calls for Conor McGregor to face Paddy Pimblett in UFC return

For his part, Paddy Pimblett hasn’t competed since his first-round submission win over Bobby Green in July. That stoppage win over ‘King’ at UFC 304 was his biggest to date, and he’s hoping to return to the cage next year. With that in mind, Brendan Schaub believes ‘The Baddy’ could serve as a perfect foe for Conor McGregor.

“Let’s say he’s back mid-summer, like Q2, early Q3, let’s say Paddy Pimblett gets one more big win.” Brendan Schaub stated on his podcast, discussing Conor McGregor’s UFC return. “Bobby Green was ranked in the top 15, let’s say he gets one more marquee win… Paddy Pimblett vs. Conor? You wouldn’t watch that?”

He continued, “It puts Paddy on, and it’s [a good fight]. Conor has a significant advantage in striking, on the ground [it’s Paddy]. That’d be a fun fight. Paddy’s a huge name man, huge name, especially internationally he’s a massive star. It makes sense. You do that, or Max Holloway [for Conor], that’s what I’d do.”

What do you make of these comments from Brendan Schaub? Do you want to see Conor McGregor face Paddy Pimblett in his UFC return?