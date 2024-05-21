Daniel Cormier shares text he got from Michael Chandler that shows his confidence ahead of Conor McGregor showdown

Daniel Cormier shares Michael Chandler’s confidence level for UFC 303

During a recent episode of Funky and the Champ with Ben Askren, Cormier shared a text that showcased Chandler’s confidence ahead of UFC 303.

“You know what I got from Michael Chandler? This dude is confident. I got a message, and it’s a video of Mike, and I’m pretty sure it went out to a lot of people. And it said ‘What’s up guys! See you at the top on June [29th], I want you to have a drink with me! It’s the ‘Beat McGregor’ [drink]. Put your address in this [text] and I’ll send you a mixture of drinks for when I knock out Conor McGregor’,” Cormier shared.

“It’s a list of ingredients that he’s sending to your house, to make sure that when he knocks out Conor McGregor, he wants Instagram videos of people drinking this drink back. It’s a very creative thing! And it was from his assistant’s number. ‘You’re getting this message from a number you don’t recognize…because it’s my assistant. She’s going to be sending out all these things to allow you to have a drink with me after I beat Conor McGregor’.”

Chandler and McGregor are both looking to get back in the win column after losses in their last fights. It’s especially important for McGregor to get a victory after losses in three of his last four UFC appearances.

Despite the mutual respect between Chandler and McGregor, Chandler plans on putting on a show at UFC 303, and Cormier is in awe of his confidence level.