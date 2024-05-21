Daniel Cormier shares text he got from Michael Chandler that shows his confidence ahead of Conor McGregor showdown
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier alleges Michael Chandler is already preparing for how he’ll celebrate a win over Conor McGregor.
Chandler and McGregor will headline UFC 303 on June 29 in Las Vegas. The card marks the comeback for McGregor, who hasn’t fought since shattering his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.
Chandler’s return will make nearly two years since his last fight; a loss to Poirier at UFC 281. Despite his long holdout for the McGregor fight, he’s supremely confident in his chances at UFC 303 to earn a statement victory.
So confident that Chandler is sending many of his close friends and supporters mixed drinks to celebrate a UFC 303 win.
Daniel Cormier shares Michael Chandler’s confidence level for UFC 303
During a recent episode of Funky and the Champ with Ben Askren, Cormier shared a text that showcased Chandler’s confidence ahead of UFC 303.
“You know what I got from Michael Chandler? This dude is confident. I got a message, and it’s a video of Mike, and I’m pretty sure it went out to a lot of people. And it said ‘What’s up guys! See you at the top on June [29th], I want you to have a drink with me! It’s the ‘Beat McGregor’ [drink]. Put your address in this [text] and I’ll send you a mixture of drinks for when I knock out Conor McGregor’,” Cormier shared.
“It’s a list of ingredients that he’s sending to your house, to make sure that when he knocks out Conor McGregor, he wants Instagram videos of people drinking this drink back. It’s a very creative thing! And it was from his assistant’s number. ‘You’re getting this message from a number you don’t recognize…because it’s my assistant. She’s going to be sending out all these things to allow you to have a drink with me after I beat Conor McGregor’.”
Chandler and McGregor are both looking to get back in the win column after losses in their last fights. It’s especially important for McGregor to get a victory after losses in three of his last four UFC appearances.
Despite the mutual respect between Chandler and McGregor, Chandler plans on putting on a show at UFC 303, and Cormier is in awe of his confidence level.
