Ali Abdelaziz takes aim at Conor McGregor: “I can’t wait to see you and spit in your face”

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has taken aim at Conor McGregor saying he wants to spit in his face.

McGregor recently took aim at Khabib Nurmagomedov with some since deleted tweets after a member of Nurmagomedov’s gym, Eagles MMA, was named as one of the terrorists killed by law enforcement. McGregor said Nurmagomedov was a lying rat and told the fighter to rest in piss, but has since deleted the tweets.

Conor McGregor kept one tweet up saying he was right, which Ali Abdelaziz saw and fired back at the Irishman telling him he is a bitch and wants to spit in his face.

I can’t wait to see you and spit in your face you bitch — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 25, 2024

“I can’t wait to see you and spit in your face you bitch,” Abdelaziz wrote on X.

It was an interesting comment from Abdelaziz, and currently McGregor has yet to respond to him. Whether or not he will is uncertain, but it is clear that there still is a lot of bad blood between Abdelaziz and McGregor.

Ali Abdelaziz is of course the manager of the aforementioned Khabib Nurmagomedov, who Conor McGregor has fought and had an intense rivalry with in the past.

As for Conor McGregor’s MMA career, he was forced to pull out of his UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler due to a broken toe, which he confirmed on Instagram. ‘Notorious’ shared that he wants to make sure he is 100% healthy in his return bout.

“Hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean. It needs a few weeks that’s it. I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again. That walk has been seen. This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100% Conor McGregor. The fans deserve it and we are getting close. A slight lapse in concentration and a nuisance of an injury was picked up. That’s it. Take the lesson and move forward. I will get this back. I’ve got too. I’ve got two fights left on my contract,” McGregor said.

McGregor has not fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier.