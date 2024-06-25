Conor McGregor rips Khabib Nurmagomedov after member of his gym implicated in Russian terrorist attacks: “Fake lying rats!”

By Curtis Calhoun - June 25, 2024

Conor McGregor used the recent terrorist attacks in Dagestan as a chance to attack Khabib Nurmagomedov after a member of Nurmagomedov’s team was linked to the violence.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov

McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s careers will always be intertwined after their heat-filled clash at UFC 229. The fight shattered UFC pay-per-view records and remains one of the biggest rivalries in mixed martial arts history.

Dagestan, Nurmagomedov’s home nation, is dealing with the aftermath of a series of recent terrorist attacks in the region. Gunmen reportedly initiated coordinated shootings at synagogues, police stations, and churches in the region.

A member of Nurmagomedov’s gym, Eagles MMA, was one of the terrorists killed by law enforcement following the attacks. Gadzhimurad Kagirov was 2-0 in his MMA career but was inactive since 2021.

Nurmagomedov addressed the Dagestan terrorist attacks in a recent Instagram post.

“My condolences to all the relatives and friends of the victims…” Nurmagomedov began. “May Allah save us all from such situations and grant us a peaceful sky over our heads…”

Conor McGregor blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov after Dagestan terrorism

24 hours after Nurmagomedov’s post, McGregor didn’t take long to bash the UFC Hall of Famer and question his sincerity in a pair of tweets.

“FAKE LYING RATS! Rest in Piss!” McGregor tweeted Tuesday.

“#Conorwasright #Payyourtaxes #deadrats,” McGregor tweeted in a follow-up.

As of this writing, Nurmagomedov hasn’t responded to McGregor’s online attacks. We’ll update you if/when he responds to the above tweets.

McGregor was supposed to return to the UFC Octagon at UFC 303 this weekend before suffering a toe injury that forced his withdrawal. Michael Chandler is still expected to be his return opponent at a later date.

Nurmagomedov retired from fighting in 2020 following the death of his father, Abdulmanap. He defeated Justin Gaethje in his final UFC fight at UFC 254.

Tensions between McGregor and Nurmagomedov remain thick nearly six years after their UFC fight. Things will likely never become cordial between the two UFC greats after McGregor’s latest personal attacks.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira believes Jiri Prochazka "might be a little scared" facing him again at UFC 303 after knockout loss

Cole Shelton - June 25, 2024
Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier

Photo | Conor McGregor once again takes aim at longtime rival Dustin Poirier: “Bent her over and ear f**ked her”

Josh Evanoff - June 25, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor is again taking aim at Dustin Poirier.

Ciryl Gane
UFC

Ciryl Gane confirms plans to return at UFC Paris in September: "I'm still at the top"

Josh Evanoff - June 25, 2024

UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane will likely be returning to his home country of France.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier makes cryptic post amid retirement speculation: "Grateful for the journey"

Josh Evanoff - June 25, 2024

Weeks removed from his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, Dustin Poirier seems close to making his retirement decision.

Conor McGregor, Rafael dos Anjos
Michael Chandler

MMA legend says Conor McGregor's toe injury is "karma" for handling of RDA fight cancelation

Curtis Calhoun - June 25, 2024

According to one MMA pioneer, former UFC champion Conor McGregor’s toe injury ahead of UFC 303 was karma’s purest form.

Yoel Romero

Yoel Romero reportedly in negotiations with BKFC, Conor McGregor reacts

Susan Cox - June 25, 2024
Michael Page
Michael Page

Michael Page expects to turn Ian Machado Garry into a wrestler at UFC 303: "He's going to go to sleep"

Cole Shelton - June 25, 2024

Michael Page believes Ian Machado Garry will be turned into a wrestler at UFC 303.

Igor Severino
UFC

Igor Severino handed a nine-month suspension for biting opponent at UFC Fight Night event

Curtis Calhoun - June 25, 2024

Flyweight MMA fighter Igor Severino was handed a nine-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after biting Andre Lima in his March 23 UFC debut.

Kamaru Usman, Florida Panthers, UFC
UFC

Video | Kamaru Usman celebrates the Florida Panthers game 7 Stanley Cup victory: “We came and took care of business”

Susan Cox - June 25, 2024

Kamaru Usman, like so many, is celebrating the Florida Panthers game 7 Stanley Cup victory.

Leon Edwards and Ian Machado Garry
Leon Edwards

Ian Machado Garry names the lone other welterweight he believes is capable of dethroning Leon Edwards

Susan Cox - June 25, 2024

Ian Machado Garry is naming the lone other welterweight he believes is capable of dethroning Leon Edwards.