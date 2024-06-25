Conor McGregor rips Khabib Nurmagomedov after member of his gym implicated in Russian terrorist attacks: “Fake lying rats!”

Conor McGregor used the recent terrorist attacks in Dagestan as a chance to attack Khabib Nurmagomedov after a member of Nurmagomedov’s team was linked to the violence.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s careers will always be intertwined after their heat-filled clash at UFC 229. The fight shattered UFC pay-per-view records and remains one of the biggest rivalries in mixed martial arts history.

Dagestan, Nurmagomedov’s home nation, is dealing with the aftermath of a series of recent terrorist attacks in the region. Gunmen reportedly initiated coordinated shootings at synagogues, police stations, and churches in the region.

A member of Nurmagomedov’s gym, Eagles MMA, was one of the terrorists killed by law enforcement following the attacks. Gadzhimurad Kagirov was 2-0 in his MMA career but was inactive since 2021.

Nurmagomedov addressed the Dagestan terrorist attacks in a recent Instagram post.

“My condolences to all the relatives and friends of the victims…” Nurmagomedov began. “May Allah save us all from such situations and grant us a peaceful sky over our heads…”