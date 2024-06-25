Conor McGregor rips Khabib Nurmagomedov after member of his gym implicated in Russian terrorist attacks: “Fake lying rats!”
Conor McGregor used the recent terrorist attacks in Dagestan as a chance to attack Khabib Nurmagomedov after a member of Nurmagomedov’s team was linked to the violence.
McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s careers will always be intertwined after their heat-filled clash at UFC 229. The fight shattered UFC pay-per-view records and remains one of the biggest rivalries in mixed martial arts history.
Dagestan, Nurmagomedov’s home nation, is dealing with the aftermath of a series of recent terrorist attacks in the region. Gunmen reportedly initiated coordinated shootings at synagogues, police stations, and churches in the region.
A member of Nurmagomedov’s gym, Eagles MMA, was one of the terrorists killed by law enforcement following the attacks. Gadzhimurad Kagirov was 2-0 in his MMA career but was inactive since 2021.
Nurmagomedov addressed the Dagestan terrorist attacks in a recent Instagram post.
“My condolences to all the relatives and friends of the victims…” Nurmagomedov began. “May Allah save us all from such situations and grant us a peaceful sky over our heads…”
Conor McGregor blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov after Dagestan terrorism
24 hours after Nurmagomedov’s post, McGregor didn’t take long to bash the UFC Hall of Famer and question his sincerity in a pair of tweets.
“FAKE LYING RATS! Rest in Piss!” McGregor tweeted Tuesday.
“#Conorwasright #Payyourtaxes #deadrats,” McGregor tweeted in a follow-up.
As of this writing, Nurmagomedov hasn’t responded to McGregor’s online attacks. We’ll update you if/when he responds to the above tweets.
McGregor was supposed to return to the UFC Octagon at UFC 303 this weekend before suffering a toe injury that forced his withdrawal. Michael Chandler is still expected to be his return opponent at a later date.
Nurmagomedov retired from fighting in 2020 following the death of his father, Abdulmanap. He defeated Justin Gaethje in his final UFC fight at UFC 254.
Tensions between McGregor and Nurmagomedov remain thick nearly six years after their UFC fight. Things will likely never become cordial between the two UFC greats after McGregor’s latest personal attacks.
