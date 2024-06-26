Nate Diaz empathizes with Conor McGregor after UFC 303 pullout: “I’ve done all kinds of s*** I shouldn’t’ve done”

Former UFC superstar Nate Diaz came to the defense of his two-time rival, Conor McGregor, amidst the latter’s UFC return falling through the cracks.

Diaz will face former UFC 244 adversary Jorge Masvidal in a professional boxing match on July 6 in Anaheim, California. He returns to the ring after falling to Jake Paul in his professional boxing debut in August.

Diaz and McGregor headlined two of the biggest cards in UFC history at the peak of their rivalry. Their series stands at one win apiece, with a trilogy fight possible before both sides hang up the gloves.

McGregor’s UFC comeback is indefinitely postponed after he suffered a toe injury in preparation for his fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 303. It’s the first time that McGregor has pulled out from a fight during his UFC tenure.

After his withdrawal, some have criticized McGregor for refusing to fight with a minor injury. Diaz, on the other hand, feels McGregor made the right move.